TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State for Combatting Crime, announced a federal investment of $36,912,380 through the Community Resilience Fund (CRF), which supports partnerships and innovation in preventing violent extremism in Canada.

The funding supports 19 organizations working directly in communities across Canada on projects to prevent and counter violent extremism, gender-based violence, grievance-fueled violence, and other forms of radicalization and violence. It will advance programs that direct at-risk individuals away from extreme forms of violence and strengthen early prevention in schools and communities. It will increase knowledge of violent extremist movements and ways to counter them online and offline.

This investment was announced during Public Safety Canada's annual international conference on countering radicalization to violence organized by the Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence. Crime prevention remains a top priority for the Government of Canada and this funding will help keep our communities safe by supporting proactive, evidence-based approaches to prevent violence.

"We know that Canadians are concerned about the growing risk of radicalization to violence we are seeing both online and in our communities. Through the Community Resilience Fund, we are making targeted investments directly into communities through organizations doing the critical, on-the-ground work to identify and prevent radicalization to violence in all its forms."

- the Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State for Combatting Crime

Public Safety's Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence (Canada Centre) leads the Government of Canada's efforts to prevent violent extremism through the National Strategy on Countering Radicalization to Violence, and works with all levels of government, not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations.

The CRF grants and contributions program provides financial support to organizations working to improve Canada's understanding and capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism.

The Canada Centre's 2025 event series is in collaboration with organizations such as Digital Public Square, Moonshot, the Canadian Practitioners Network for the Prevention of Extremist Violence, the Students Commission of Canada, Violence Prevention Network, the Christchurch Call Foundation, the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, and the Canadian Network for Research on Security, Extremism and Society. As part of the event series, several of these organizations will organize their own conferences, workshops and consultations. Collectively, these events are designed to help CRF recipients and other frontline practitioners and experts expand their reach and adapt to evolving threats from violent radicalization.

