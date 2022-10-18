Parks Canada and Indigenous partners to restore and increase park forest resiliency and revitalize Southern Tutchone traditions and culture

HAINES JUNCTION, YT, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is protecting national parks in Canada, restoring healthy, resilient ecosystems, and contributing to the recovery of species at risk. Collaborating with numerous Indigenous groups across Canada, Parks Canada and Indigenous peoples are partners in conserving natural and cultural heritage and sharing the stories of these treasured places.

Partners Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, Kluane First Nation and Parks Canada are excited to introduce Dákeyi ukaanathį̀ jè: All of you watch over our country with your heart – Restoring forest ecosystems in Kluane National Park and Reserve. This project will help plan long-term approaches to restore and increase the resilience of the park's forests while helping to revitalize Southern Tutchone traditions and culture.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced a federal investment of $2.5 million over five years for the project and highlighted contributions from Champagne and Aishihik First Nations and Kluane First Nation, as well as the Canadian Forest Service for significant in-kind resources to this unique collaboration.

As part of this project, research is underway to advance a greater understanding about the history of fire in Kluane National Park and Reserve, looking at both human-caused and natural-caused wildfire throughout the forested areas. Fire is a necessary, natural process for rejuvenating and creating ecosystem diversity. A fire deficit and a degraded forest ecosystem exist on the Kluane National Park and Reserve landscape, creating imbalances in the ecology of the park and an increased risk of wildfire. Research with First Nation partners will support understanding of how they used fire on the land, while providing opportunity for First Nations staff and land guardians to reconnect with the more remote areas of their traditional territories.

Parks Canada recognizes the importance of collaborating with Indigenous partners to reflect cultural practices and shared governance in fire management programs. The Agency aims to restore fire to Kluane National Park and Reserve by 2025, sharing leadership of this project with Champagne and Aishihik First Nations and Kluane First Nation, and using an approach informed by Western and First Nations' knowledge systems. Final decisions on restoring fire to the park, such as selecting sites and actions, for prescribed fire, will be carried out based on the shared goals of all partners.

"Champagne and Aishihik First Nations is pleased to participate in Dákeyi ukaanathį̀ jè, a collaborative approach to restoring forest health in Kluane National Park and Reserve. Stewardship of the land, water and animals is an essential value to our dän (people). In the past our ancestors used fire as a tool to help manage the land and wildlife, such as burning fields to renew growth and increase the gopher population. Fire has been absent in the park for more than a century, which has interrupted natural cycles. Targeted burning practices are one way we can practice Dän K'e (our traditional ways), help re-establish Citizen connections in the park and encourage new forest growth."

Kaaxnox, Dän Nätthe Äda (Chief Steve Smith)

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations

"Our relationship with the land is fundamental to the culture and way of life of the Lù'àn Män Ku Dän, the Kluane Lake People. As part of our ongoing efforts to protect and enhance our lands for generations to come, Kluane First Nation is pleased to be working with our partners to restore the health of forests in Kluane National Park and Reserve. Through the Dákeyi ukaanathį̀ jè project, we will bring the important role of fire back to the region to help regenerate forests, enhance critical wildlife habitat and further connect Lù'àn Män Ku Dän to our traditional lands."

Chief Bob Dickson

Kluane First Nation

"The Government of Canada is committed to increasing forest ecosystem resilience to climate change. We recognize the importance of collaborating with Indigenous Knowledge Holders to reflect cultural practices in fire management programs to support the restoration of natural and cultural landscapes. Through this investment, Parks Canada and key First Nation partners will gain a better understanding of the history of wildfire in Kluane National Park and Reserve and undertake research on how strategic burning could be used for forest rejuvenation."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Kluane National Park and Reserve is within the traditional territories of the Southern Tutchone people, and is composed of boreal forests, alpine tundra, and remarkable ice fields.

and Reserve is within the traditional territories of the Southern Tutchone people, and is composed of boreal forests, alpine tundra, and remarkable ice fields. Kluane National Park and Reserve is cooperatively managed by the Kluane National Park Management Board, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, Kluane First Nation and Parks Canada. Cooperative management was established from the rights and responsibilities laid out in the comprehensive modern land claims agreements with Champagne and Aishihik First Nations and Kluane First Nation .

and Reserve is cooperatively managed by the Kluane National Park Management Board, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, and Parks Canada. Cooperative management was established from the rights and responsibilities laid out in the comprehensive modern land claims agreements with Champagne and Aishihik First Nations and . Fire is a key natural disturbance in the boreal forest in Kluane National Park and Reserve, whether ignited by lightning strikes or by people. Dominated by spruce trees, fire suppression in the park was a contributing factor to the magnitude of the Spruce Bark Beetle infestation of the mid-1990s to mid-2000s that affected nearly half (44 percent) of Kluane's mature spruce forest.

and Reserve, whether ignited by lightning strikes or by people. Dominated by spruce trees, fire suppression in the park was a contributing factor to the magnitude of the Spruce Bark Beetle infestation of the mid-1990s to mid-2000s that affected nearly half (44 percent) of Kluane's mature spruce forest. The lack of fire in Kluane National Park and Reserve since 1950 (only 380 hectares burned) has meant that the forest ecosystem is being impaired.

and Reserve since 1950 (only 380 hectares burned) has meant that the forest ecosystem is being impaired. Parks Canada is working collaboratively with Indigenous peoples to better understand the fire management practices used by many Indigenous communities for generations as a tool for ecosystem management prior to the establishment of national parks.

is working collaboratively with Indigenous peoples to better understand the fire management practices used by many Indigenous communities for generations as a tool for ecosystem management prior to the establishment of national parks. Created in collaboration with the Kluane National Park Management Board, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, Kluane First Nation and Parks Canada, the draft management plan for Kluane National Park and Reserve is open for public consultation at parkscanada.gc.ca/kluaneconsultation until November 14, 2022 .

