Today, Mr. Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced a $1.1 million investment to support infrastructure work at Brock's Monument, part of Queenston Heights National Historic Site. Parks Canada is undertaking essential rehabilitation work at this iconic symbol of Canadian heritage and recognizable landmark on the Niagara Escarpment.

A condition assessment conducted by Parks Canada found deteriorated mortar joints prompting the need for comprehensive masonry rehabilitation. This work is critical to restoring and stabilizing the monument's structural integrity, addressing health and safety risks, and ensuring the long-term preservation of this historic asset. Work is scheduled to take place from September 2025 until spring of 2026.

Brock's Monument was erected in 1853 on the site of the 1812 Battle of Queenston Heights to commemorate Sir Isaac Brock. He was killed during the battle on October 13, 1812, while leading the defeat of the invading American forces. His efforts leading up to this battle led to his immediate immortalization as a founding hero of Upper Canada. Brock's Monument measures 56 metres in height and is one of the largest monuments of its kind in Canada.

Through infrastructure investments, the Government of Canada conserves national treasures for future generations, supports local economies and benefits local tourism. This investment will ensure public safety, enhance visitor experiences, and protect built heritage in Canada.

"An iconic part of Queenston Heights National Historic Site, Brock's Monument stands as a powerful tribute to Major-General Sir Isaac Brock and the sacrifices made during the War of 1812. This restoration will ensure future generations can continue to learn from and be inspired by this historic site. We thank the Friends of Fort George and Niagara Parks for their tireless efforts in supporting Parks Canada with this much needed work."

Chris Bittle

Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"The Board of Directors of the Friends of Niagara National Historic Sites, also known as the Friends of Fort George, and staff are excited to see Parks Canada investing in the restoration and future preservation of Brock's Monument. One of the most iconic landmarks in Niagara, and unique across Canada, Brock's Monument is the final resting place of Major-General Sir Isaac Brock, and his aide-de-camp Lieutenant-Colonel John Macdonell. Paid for through subscriptions by militiaman, local communities, and Indigenous communities, Brock's Monument stands as a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifices made by those who fought in the War of 1812."

Amanda Gamble

Executive Director, Friends of Fort George

"Nestled along the Niagara Parkway atop the village of Queenston, Queenston Heights Park is a beloved community park steeped in rich history. Since its establishment, Brock's Monument has stood as a prominent and recognizable fixture at the site, flanked by other important historical markers including the Laura Secord Monument and more recently, the Landscape of Nations Memorial. We are pleased that this investment by the Government of Canada will restore and rehabilitate Brock's Monument so that it can be safely enjoyed and appreciated by future generations."

Bob Gale,

Niagara Parks Chair

Since 2015, federal infrastructure investments have enabled Parks Canada to improve the condition of approximately 5,000 assets across the country. The Brock's Monument project is part of funding announced by the Government of Canada for Parks Canada administered sites, including $545 million from Budget 2024.

for Parks Canada administered sites, including from Budget 2024. Parks Canada's restoration project will focus on raking and repointing 100% of the mortar joints, replacing failing stone elements to prevent water infiltration, and installing lead membrane sheet roofing.

restoration project will focus on raking and repointing 100% of the mortar joints, replacing failing stone elements to prevent water infiltration, and installing lead membrane sheet roofing. The current monument replaced an earlier monument on the same subject dated 1824 but destroyed in 1840. The 1853 monument was funded by public subscription from all parts of society. It was thus also a monument to the strongly nationalist Canadian sentiments of the 1850s.

While the monument itself will be closed during this work, Queenston Heights Park remains open and accessible. Visitors are encouraged to explore the grounds, the nearby Landscape of Nations and the Laura Secord Monument, to learn more about the site's historical significance.

The Friends of Fort George operate Brock's Monument during its operational season. When open, visitors can tour the battlefield with costumed staff, visit the small museum highlighting the early life of Major General Sir Isaac Brock , climb the 235 steps to the top of Brock's Monument and enjoy a spectacular view of the Niagara Frontier.

, climb the 235 steps to the top of Brock's Monument and enjoy a spectacular view of the Niagara Frontier. Queenston Heights Park, operated by Niagara Parks, offers picturesque hiking trails, picnic areas, tennis courts, two picnic pavilions and a children's splash pad. Queenston Heights Park is also home to the Landscape of Nations Memorial and serves as the southern terminus of Canada's oldest and longest marked footpath, the Bruce Trail.

About Niagara Parks

Since its establishment in 1885, Niagara Parks has remained a self-financed agency of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, entrusted to preserve and protect the land surrounding Niagara Falls and the Niagara River. Today, Niagara Parks boasts gardens, a horticulture school, recreation, golf courses, restaurants, heritage and historic sites, gift shops and, of course, Niagara Falls. In short, natural landscapes, history, family fun, hiking, culinary delights, attractions and adventure.

About Friends of Fort George

The Friends of Niagara National Historic Sites, also known as the Friends of Fort George, is a non-profit organization that works in partnership with Parks Canada to preserve and promote the heritage of Niagara National Historic Sites. Through special events and the operation of two gift shops, the Friends of Fort George generate awareness and funds to support summer student employment at Fort George and Brock's Monument at Queenston Heights. Each year, The Friends of Fort George hires between 3-4 students to work at Brock's Monument and provide Heritage Interpretation of the site.

