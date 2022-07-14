FREDERICTON, NB, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton; the Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for New Brunswick; Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton, and Elder Patsy McKinney, Executive Director of Under One Sky, announced almost $19 million in combined funding to construct a net zero carbon Indigenous Longhouse and Cultural Centre in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

"This new facility is the result of meaningful, sustained engagement with the team at Under One Sky Friendship Centre to ensure that it best serves the needs of Indigenous people living in Fredericton," said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $18.5 million for this project and Under One Sky Monoqonuwick-Neoteetg Mosigisig, Inc. will be contributing $400,000. The Government of New Brunswick donated land valued at $284,000 for the project.

"The team at Under One Sky does incredible work, from empowering a healthy and proud Indigenous community to education. This beautiful facility will be a gathering place to strengthen connections and ensure a safe place for everyone to come together and celebrate the cultures of Indigenous Frederictonians, and people from all walks of life. It is truly an honour to be part of this important announcement today and to have the opportunity to reaffirm my ongoing support for them along their journey," said Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton.

The Awitgati Longhouse and Cultural Centre will serve as a space for celebrating and supporting Indigenous people and culture. The facility will provide programs and services for all members of the community, in four priority areas: health and wellness; education, skills, and training; arts & culture; gathering and community-building. The spaces will be inclusive, affordable, and accessible, providing opportunities for community-building, intercultural dialogue, and reconciliation.

"As a net-zero carbon facility that promotes Indigenous culture with diverse programming available for all Canadians, this proposal represents the transformative potential of visionary social infrastructure," said the Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for New Brunswick.

"The Awitgati project is vital to the preservation of Indigenous cultures in Fredericton and across the Maritimes. Awitgati means 'gathering space,' and this modern-day longhouse promotes that sense of community and inclusion. Our City is committed to healing and meaningfully growing our relationship with Indigenous peoples as part of our journey towards reconciliation. I wholeheartedly support this project. The good work being carried out here will be a benefit to us all." said Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton.

"Under One Sky is grateful to receive this funding. This Longhouse & Cultural Centre will be a place that revitalizes, celebrates and embraces Indigenous people from all backgrounds. This is a modern-day longhouse that is grounded in the values of Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqey cultures. Values of trust, of respect, and of inclusion. And in doing so, it represents the aspirations of a community that believes in a better tomorrow. We thank our community and allies for coming together to make this happen. To build a first of it's kind net-zero longhouse is exciting, but the real impact will be for the members of our community, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, who will walk in our doors every single day. This is the fulfilment of a generations long dream. We look forward to being a partner in shaping our shared destiny for generations to come," said Elder Patsy McKinney, Executive Director of Under One Sky.

Quick facts·

Federal funding for the project is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

The project announced today is funded through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' (GICB) competitive intake for large retrofits and new build projects, ranging in total eligible cost from $3,000,000 to $25,000,000 .

to . Launched in April 2021 , GICB is a $1.5 billion program that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

, GICB is a program that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

This program will help the Government of Canada reach its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050.

reach its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply to the rolling intake and/or competitive intake streams on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

, Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy. Under One Sky is an Indigenous led not-for-profit and a member of the National Association of Friendship Centres. Under One Sky has been in operation for over 15 years and is the only Friendship Centre in New Brunswick , home to over 29,000 Indigenous people.

