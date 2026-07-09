Government of Canada and Toronto Community Housing rescue shuttered public housing, marking success of National Housing Strategy

Federally-funded repairs return family-focused townhomes to service, reopening with a focus on accessibility and environmental sustainability

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, MP for Vancouver Fraserview-South Burnaby, joined Secretary of State (Labour) John Zerucelli, MP for Etobicoke North, Toronto Deputy Mayor Amber Morley and Councillor Vincent Crisanti, as well as Sean Baird, President and CEO of Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) to reopen a public housing community that was renewed using federal funding through the National Housing Strategy.

The family-focused community will reopen with guidance from Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital to make it accessible and inclusive for children with disabilities and developmental differences.

50 Torbolton Drive was built in 1962 and includes 16 three-bedroom townhomes--units that are incredibly valuable family homes in today's housing market. The site was previously closed for more than 15 years due to basement flooding and extensive water damage, which left the community uninhabitable. Using $9.7 million in combined City of Toronto and federal funding from the National Housing Strategy, TCHC has been able to fully redesign and renovate the homes, bringing them back into service with a comprehensive renovation and innovative Passive House design modernization.

Features of the building's retrofit include:

Renewed exterior façade, with upgraded windows, doors, and roofing

Upgraded foundation to address past water infiltration issues

Roof-mounted solar panels

Complete renewal of the interior finishes in 17 units, with new walls, floors, appliances, fixtures and finishes

A new community space for partner agencies to deliver on-site programming

Passive House design building standards, meaning it will consume up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than traditional buildings thanks to airtight construction, high-performance glazing, and heat recovery ventilation

Net Zero design, releasing no greenhouse gas emissions

TCHC is partnering with Holland Bloorview, a global leader in care for kids with disability and developmental differences, to promote physical and sensory accessibility in the housing development. Holland Bloorview will work with TCHC on site accessibility and to facilitate conversations with any families that have specific physical or sensory needs.

In addition to inclusivity considerations, 50 Torbolton Drive is Net Zero and meets Passive House Design Building Standards, the only internationally recognized, science-based energy standard in construction. This means families will enjoy comfortable year-round living in their homes, while paying some of the lowest energy costs in Toronto.

The repair of 50 Torbolton Drive was paid for by the Affordable Housing Fund, in an agreement between the Government of Canada and City of Toronto. This agreement was announced on April 5, 2019, and provided TCHC with $1.34-billion in loans and grants from 2019 to 2027. It is the largest federal investment in public housing infrastructure in Canada's history.

Combined with ongoing funding from the City of Toronto, this federal investment has enabled TCHC to make dramatic improvements in Canada's largest portfolio of public housing. From 2017 to 2025, TCHC has tripled the number of units in good condition, rising from 4,853 to 14.799. In the same period, units in poor condition fell 28 per cent. In total, 53 developments across TCHC's portfolio that were in fair, poor or critical condition have been renewed, lifting them into good condition.

QUOTES

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The transformation of 50 Torbolton from a building that for over a decade has stood empty into new affordable homes is a great example of how we are working with partners to create more affordable housing and create stronger, more connected communities. Through investments in affordable housing, we are helping more Toronto residents find a home they can afford."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today's announcement will help residents in Etobicoke and across Toronto connect more easily to jobs, homes, and the services they rely on. It will create thousands of jobs and build the infrastructure Toronto will rely on for decades to come."

Secretary of State (Labour) John Zerucelli, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke North

"The renewal of 50 Torbolton Drive shows what is possible when all partners work together to protect and improve the homes that residents rely on. I want to recognize the Government of Canada and Toronto Community Housing, as well as all partners who helped bring these homes back into service and make them more accessible and inclusive. Together, we are helping build a safe, affordable and caring city for everyone."

Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto

"The Government of Canada is an essential supporter of public housing infrastructure in Toronto. Since 2019, the National Housing Strategy has enabled the City of Toronto and TCHC to lift thousands of publicly owned homes out of a state of disrepair. 50 Torbolton Drive is a prime example of how TCHC can protect affordable housing and integrate with healthcare partners to create the conditions for healthier, more stable communities, which all residents of Toronto benefit from."

Sean Baird, President & CEO, Toronto Community Housing Corporation

"For families raising children with disabilities and developmental differences, a safe, stable and accessible home can make an extraordinary difference in daily life. At Holland Bloorview, we know children's health and wellbeing are shaped not only by the care they receive, but by the communities in which they live. Partnering with Toronto Community Housing to help create more accessible, inclusive communities aligns closely with our strategic commitment to create an inclusive world that values all children, youth and families."

Bruce Squires, President & CEO, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

About Toronto Community Housing

Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) is Canada's largest social housing provider, with more than 20 years of service to the community. Annually named a Greater Toronto Top Employer, TCHC provides supportive housing to 43,000 low- and moderate-income households and nearly 100,000 tenants living in neighbourhoods across the city.

SOURCE Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Media Contact: Robin Smith, Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Partnerships, [email protected]