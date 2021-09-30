TAKING CARE: We recognize this comes at a difficult time for many and that our efforts to show solidarity with Indigenous Peoples and honour victims and families may become a painful reminder to those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that have been harmful to Indigenous Peoples. A National Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students where you can access emotional crisis referral services.

Please call the Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419 if you or someone you know is triggered while reading this.

We encourage all those who need some support at this time to reach out and know that support is always there for you through the Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or the online chat at hopeforwellness.ca, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

You can also find information on how to obtain other health supports from the Government of Canada website.

This recognition is an important step to a renewed relationship with Indigenous Peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership.

SHUBENACADIE, NS, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Residential School System was part of a shameful colonial policy that removed Indigenous children from their families and communities, not only denying them their traditions, language and culture, but also exposing children to grievous harm and even death. Indigenous people and communities have suffered impacts from residential schools, which endure across multiple generations. On the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, all Canadians pause to reflect on this tragic history, acknowledge the past, honour those children who were lost, and recognize the extraordinary strength and resilience of the Survivors and of all Indigenous People. The Government of Canada is committed to raising the voices of Indigenous People to ensure this history is never forgotten.