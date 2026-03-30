IQALUIT, NU, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - On Saturday, March 28, the Government of Canada and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association celebrated the establishment of the Qikiqtait and Sarvarjuaq Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in Nunavut, bringing Canada one step closer to protecting 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030. Partners also marked the recent signing of an Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement covering these marine areas as well as terrestrial areas in the Belcher Islands, which are soon to be designated as Inuit Protected and Conserved Areas by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

Minister Thompson met with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association in Iqaluit, Nunavut on March 28, 2026 (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada)

Located in the Qikiqtani Region, the two newly protected areas are recognized for their rich biodiversity, productive ecosystems, and importance to Inuit culture, harvesting, and stewardship. Qikiqtait surrounds the Belcher Islands in Hudson Bay, while Sarvarjuaq is located in northern Baffin Bay on the Canadian side of Pikialasorsuaq (the North Water Polynya). The areas provide habitat for a wide range of marine species and support the ecological health of Arctic waters.

The Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement developed for both marine and terrestrial areas – also known as the Sikulia Agreement, which is "the thin new layer of ice forming in the fall," – reflects a shared commitment to protect ecologically and culturally significant marine and terrestrial areas while supporting Inuit rights, knowledge, governance, and long-term community benefits. It recognizes Inuit leadership and sets out how Inuit will participate in and benefit from the establishment of these areas.

The Qikiqtait and Sarvarjuaq MPAs are the first new protected areas announced under the SINAA Agreement, formerly known as the Qikiqtani Project Finance for Permanence, and have been advanced in partnership with the Government of Nunavut. Together, they contribute two per cent to Canada's marine conservation targets, bringing Canada's total protected marine area to over 17 per cent, and reflect Canada's commitment to Inuit-led conservation and stewardship in the Canadian Arctic.

The establishment of the Qikiqtani Nunangit Inuit Protected and Conserved Area by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association in the Belcher Islands will protect up to 0.02% (2180 km2) of new terrestrial area and will be the first Inuit Protected and Conserved Area in Nunavut.

Quotes

"Today's announcement reflects the strength of our partnership with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and our shared commitment to protecting marine ecosystems in ways that respect Inuit rights, knowledge, and leadership. The establishment of the Qikiqtait and Sarvarjuaq Marine Protected Areas and support of future Inuit Protected and Conserved Areas by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association is an important step for conservation, reconciliation, and the future of Arctic marine stewardship."

-The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"This agreement is a significant achievement for Inuit in the Qikiqtani Region and for the future of our waters. Through this Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement, we are helping ensure that conservation is shaped by Inuit priorities, Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit, and Inuit stewardship, while creating lasting benefits for our communities. Sikulia, for QIA, also advances terrestrial conservation across the Belcher Islands under an Inuit Protected and Conserved Areas approach, called Qikiqtait Nunangit, and commitments to the community of Sanikiluaq to protect Arctic Eider."

- Olayuk Akesuk, President, Qikiqtani Inuit Association

"Protecting our oceans is essential to addressing biodiversity loss and climate change, and today's announcement marks meaningful progress toward our goal of conserving 30 per cent of marine and coastal areas by 2030. The establishment of the Qikiqtait and Sarvarjuaq Marine Protected Areas reflects the strength of our partnership with Inuit and the importance of Indigenous leadership, knowledge, and stewardship. Through agreements like SINAA, we are ensuring that conservation supports thriving ecosystems while delivering lasting benefits for Inuit communities."

-The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada

"This historic partnership with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association strengthens the deep-rooted connection between Inuit and the ancestral waters and lands in our territory. Protecting our waters with this unprecedented commitment will help position Canada and Nunavut as global leaders in ocean stewardship. Safeguarding our arctic ecosystem from increasing threats with this partnership will reinforce the unique identity and important relationship with the environment and strengthen our communities."

-Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

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Quick Facts

The Qikiqtani Region is one of the most biodiverse areas of the Arctic and is home to some of the world's most iconic species, including narwals, walrus, beluga whales and polar bears.

Qikiqtait and Sarvarjuaq have been designated as a Marine Protected Areas via Ministerial Orders under the Oceans Act , freezing the footprint of human activities in the area for a period of up to five years, but existing activities including fishing will continue.

, freezing the footprint of human activities in the area for a period of up to five years, but existing activities including fishing will continue. The Orders allow for immediate protection of these vulnerable areas while partners pursue long-term protection, including the creation of Inuit Protected and Conserved Areas by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association in the region. All activities that have lawfully occurred/were authorized to occur in the year prior to establishment will be allowed to continue, including hunting, trapping and fishing.

Qikiqtait and Sarvarjuaq Marine Protected Areas will contribute two per cent to Canada's goal of protecting 30 per cent of Canada's oceans by 2030.

The two protected areas are part of a broader conservation plan under the SINAA Agreement (Qikiqtani Project Finance for Permanence), which advances Inuit-led conservation with support from the Government of Canada and philanthropic donors.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]