HALIFAX, NS, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are working together to build a low-carbon economy that drives clean growth and creates good, sustainable jobs throughout the province and across the country.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Regional Energy and Resource Table (NS Regional Table) is a key vehicle for driving economic prosperity now and into the future. Launched in October 2022, the NS Regional Table is a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, in collaboration with Mi'kmaw partners — and with input from key interested parties — to identify and accelerate shared economic priorities for a low-carbon future in the province's energy and resource sectors.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia's Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, released The Nova Scotia Regional Energy and Resource Table Framework for Collaboration on the Path to Net Zero (Collaboration Framework).

The Collaboration Framework identifies six areas of economic opportunity to pursue: hydrogen, marine renewables, clean electricity, critical minerals, the forest bioeconomy and carbon management. In all of these areas, companies across the province are already moving to seize the economic opportunities they present, and the federal and provincial governments will be there to support them.

Over the past few years alone, Nova Scotia has seen the benefits of increased economic activity in these priority areas, which both the provincial and federal governments will continue to build on going forward. Both governments committed to the Joint Policy Statement on Developing and Transmitting Clean, Reliable and Affordable Power in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, which was signed in October 2023 and commits them to working actively together to ensure progress toward electricity systems that will be affordable, reliable and clean and will meet the requirements of the forthcoming Clean Electricity Regulation. In line with this commitment, the federal government today announced an additional $192 million for clean energy projects and associated storage systems. Other recent investments and progress toward these goals include 660 electric vehicle charging stations for Wolfville and Halifax, a $125-million investment in EverWind in Port Hawkesbury, $10 million earlier this month for electric grid upgrades in Antigonish and more. In the hydrogen space, too, recent progress includes the passage of Bill C-49, to help develop offshore renewable energy, and advances in the Canada–Germany hydrogen alliance.

Both Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are working to establish and maintain constructive, co-operative relationships based on mutual respect that lead to improved opportunities for Indigenous Peoples. This includes an acknowledgment that the integration of Indigenous perspectives is critical to realizing a low-carbon economy that is grounded in respect, recognition and reconciliation. In this regard, the two governments collaborated closely on the development of this Framework with Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusuaqn, which represents 11 Mi'kmaw communities under the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs.

Through these collaborative efforts, the two levels of government, Indigenous partners and key interested parties can position Nova Scotia to be a global energy, mining and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world while creating good jobs and lasting prosperity across the province.

"The Regional Energy and Resource Tables are a novel initiative that allow us to seize the enormous economic opportunities associated with building a low-carbon economy, and in other places in Canada they are already delivering results. Launching this Collaboration Framework under the Regional Tables initiative with the Government of Nova Scotia, and with early input from Indigenous partners, is crucial to working together on a coordinated approach to the clean economy. I look forward to deepening collaboration with Indigenous partners and labour and industry groups in the province."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Nova Scotia is a leader in fighting climate change, with legislated goals to get off coal and reach 80-percent renewables by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2050. The federal government is an important partner, and we're pleased to have this collaborative framework in place to guide our work together. It focuses on the things that are most important for Nova Scotia to secure a clean, low-carbon future for our children and grandchildren."

Tory Rushton

Nova Scotia's Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"Our government is proud to work with Nova Scotia in identifying the range of economic opportunities that are linked to a clean energy transition and a net-zero future. The joint Regional Energy and Resource Tables encourage the advancement of clean technologies and align well with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's recent partnership with 13 Mi'kmaw communities, which saw a federal investment of $138.2 million toward clean energy storage. This framework will help enable more partnerships with the Mi'kmaq Nation while creating economic opportunities and a more sustainable future."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Canada's Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"In the fight against climate change, it only makes sense to play to our strengths. With renewable energy sources like strong offshore winds and high tides, Nova Scotia has an important part to play in building a net-zero economy and a sustainable future for our region — all while creating good, well-paying jobs."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings

Canada's Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

The Regional Energy and Resource Tables (Regional Tables) are joint partnerships between the federal government and individual provincial and territorial governments in collaboration with Indigenous partners – and with input from key stakeholders – to identify and accelerate shared economic priorities for a low-carbon future in the energy and resource sectors.

Regional Tables are underway in 10 provinces and territories: British Columbia , Manitoba , Ontario and the four Atlantic provinces ( New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador ) as well as the Northwest Territories , Nunavut and Yukon .

, , and the four Atlantic provinces ( , , and and ) as well as the , and . An alternate collaboration has been established with Alberta , an Alberta–Canada Deputy Minister–level Working Group. Discussions are underway with Quebec .

, an Alberta–Canada Deputy Minister–level Working Group. Discussions are underway with . At the federal level, the Regional Tables are an initiative led by Natural Resources Canada involving multiple federal institutions, including Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, the Regional Development Agencies and the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The Government of Canada is actively investing in territories and provinces, including through the $35-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank, the $1.5-billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, the $4.5-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program and the Strategic Innovation Fund's Net Zero Accelerator initiative.

is actively investing in territories and provinces, including through the Canada Infrastructure Bank, the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program and the Strategic Innovation Fund's Net Zero Accelerator initiative. On July 18, 2023 , federal ministers and Atlantic premiers agreed to renew the Atlantic Growth Strategy to harness the unique advantages and opportunities of the region through renewed priorities and new targeted pathways to foster prosperity for all Atlantic Canadians.

, federal ministers and Atlantic premiers agreed to renew the Atlantic Growth Strategy to harness the unique advantages and opportunities of the region through renewed priorities and new targeted pathways to foster prosperity for all Atlantic Canadians. In provinces like British Columbia , the Regional Tables are already delivering results when it comes to seizing the economic opportunities of the clean economy. For example, just weeks ago, the federal government, the provincial government and First Nations governments announced support for a road project in northwest B.C. that will help unlock mining opportunities for critical minerals in the region.

