Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia invest in projects for new technology and trade in the fish and seafood sector

Alongside provincial representatives, Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan announced a total contribution of more than $1 million under the Atlantic Fisheries Fund, investing in 14 businesses with projects focused on the adoption of new technology and partnership that will improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sectors.

Among the approved projects are:

Herring Science Council to conduct an extensive tagging study of major spawning populations of herring in the Bay of Fundy, which will help to support the efforts to rebuild the stock.

North Nova Seafoods Limited to acquire equipment and training to enhance seafood testing methods to ensure high-quality, safe products for export.

J. K. Marine Services Limited and Victoria Co-operative Fisheries Limited to each upgrade their current in-house paper data entry system into one integrated entry system that would facilitate enhanced traceability and ensure supply chain transparency.

The contribution derives from the $400 million Atlantic Fisheries Fund, jointly funded by the Government of Canada and provincial governments. The Fund focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will continue to invest in projects over the current seven-year life of the program. The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, universities and academia and industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, may apply.

Eligible projects must focus on:

Innovation – to support research and development of new innovations that contribute to sustainability of the fish and seafood sector, and to create partnerships and networks that aim to promote and encourage innovations in the sector;

Infrastructure – to adopt or adapt new technologies, processes, or equipment to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector;

Science Partnerships – fisheries and aquaculture industry based partnerships with academia and institutions to enhance knowledge and understanding of the impacts of changing oceanographic conditions and sustainable harvesting technology.

Quotes

"The adoption of new technology in the Atlantic Canada fish and seafood sector is becoming increasingly important to ensure the sustainability of our enterprises and to maintain our products' strong positon in the global marketplace, while also creating opportunities for partnership and research. This funding will support the overall competitiveness of this sector that is so important to Canadians in small coastal and Indigenous communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Many Nova Scotians rely on the sea as a way of life and as a source of income. These projects funded by the Atlantic Fisheries Fund will help maximize returns for fish and seafood products and, in turn, will strengthen the economy and Nova Scotia's rural communities."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets (Nova Scotia)

"Our fish and seafood sector provides quality jobs for Nova Scotians and economic opportunities in our coastal communities. With our partners in the Atlantic Fisheries Fund we are helping the sector to develop a culture of innovation that will lead to increased productivity, competitiveness, quality and sustainability."

The Honourable Keith Colwell, Nova Scotia Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture

Quick Facts

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will invest over $400 million over seven years to support Canada's fish and seafood sector.

over seven years to support fish and seafood sector. For the fund, Atlantic provinces will cost share on projects with the federal government on a 70/30 basis over the life of the program.

The fund aims to help Canada's seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced.

seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced. Details on all funded projects can be found in the accompanying Backgrounder—link—document.

Backgrounder

Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia fund projects to support the adoption of new technology and partnership in the fish and seafood sector

The Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are pleased to announce funding of more than $1 million for 14 projects through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund. This funding will help to support the adoption of new technology and partnership that will improve the effectiveness of the fish and seafood sector.

Recipient AFF funding Total project cost Project description Halimar Investments Limited Non-repayable Contribution: $99,900 $150,000 This proponent will receive funding to acquire the equipment needed to chill the water for live lobster storage. Herring Science Council Non-repayable Contribution: $264,712 $1,079,929 This proponent will receive funding to conduct an extensive tagging study of major spawning populations of herring in the Bay of Fundy, which will help to formulate effective management measures and support the optimum rebuilding of the stock. North Nova Seafoods Limited Non-repayable Contribution: $31,903 $42,837 This proponent will receive funding to acquire the necessary equipment and training to test for common pathological bacteria in seafoods to provide high-quality, safe products for export. M. V. Osprey Ltd. & Labrador Fishermen's Union Shrimp Company Ltd. Non-repayable Contribution: $98,682 $123,352 This proponent will receive funding to purchase, install and trial the Notus Echo trawl monitoring which will allow the recipient's enterprise to improve effectiveness and sustainability in the current shrimp fishery. Atlantic Sea Cucumber Ltd. & AKSO Marine Biotech Inc. Non-repayable Contribution: $99,600 $124,500 This proponent will receive funding to trial a powdered, encapsulated sea cucumber product as a new nutritional supplement. Afishionado FishMongers (3301861 Nova Scotia Limited) Non-repayable Contribution: $99,900 $223,765 This proponent will receive funding to acquire a filleting machine which produces finfish fillets with a smooth undamaged appearance. J. K. Marine Services Limited Non-repayable Contribution: $74,240 $92,800 This proponent will receive funding to upgrade the current in-house paper data entry system into one integrated entry system that would facilitate traceability and ensure supply chain transparency. Canso Seafoods Limited Non-repayable Contribution: $99,900 $160,250 This proponent will receive funding to purchase and install a mechanized cube automation live lobster grading system. Kate Fisheries Limited and Robert H. Swim; L&J Smith Fisheries Limited and Joseph D. Smith; Just Nickin' Fisheries Limited; Toby & Trent Fisheries Limited; and Little Brat Fisheries Limited (each) Non-repayable Contribution: $22,755 (each) $28,444 Various proponents will receive funding to purchase, install and pilot test greenstick trolling equipment which will allow them to transition into a more efficient technology for the tuna fishery. Victoria Co-operative Fisheries Limited Non-repayable Contribution: $67,920 $84,900 This proponent will receive funding to upgrade the current in-house paper data entry system into one integrated entry system to facilitate traceability and ensure that the supply chain is fully visible and transparent.

