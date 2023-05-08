HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY, NS, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, and His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality, announced a joint investment of $5 million to rehabilitate over 555 metres of shoreline along Shore Road.

This project will use natural infrastructure to support the restoration of coastal ecosystems, improve the quality of stormwater flowing to the ocean and reduce coastal erosion.

Natural infrastructure leverages ecosystems to improve communities' quality of life, reduce pollution, enhance biodiversity and habitats, and build resilience to climate change.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The best time to come together to build a more sustainable, more livable future for Haligonians is now. This is an important investment for Nova Scotia and means residents can benefit from Eastern Passage's natural beauty, by preserving our coastal shores, biodiversity and ecosystems, while building healthier communities."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Halifax is already experiencing the impacts of climate change, and these are going to get worse. Halifax has one of the strongest climate action plans in the country with HalifACT, but we must pair this plan with action. Funding climate action, such as the Shore Road Green Shores Project here in Eastern Passage, will help protect this community from rising sea levels and related risks such as storm surge and wave runup. This project takes a nature-based approach to preserving the safety and accessibility of the community while providing public access to green space."

His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3 million in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing $2 million .

is investing in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing . The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dykes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Halifax Regional Municipality, Shore Road Green Shores Project

https://www.halifax.ca/about-halifax/energy-environment/halifact-2050-acting-climate-together/featured-projects/green

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Maggie-Jane Spray, Public Affairs Advisor, Halifax Regional Municipality, 902-476-6464, [email protected]