Government of Canada and Government of Yukon announce property transfers of the Former Territorial Courthouse and Red Feather Saloon lands in Dawson City, Yukon

Transfers support Parks Canada's work towards sustainable preservation of heritage assets at Klondike National Historic Sites

DAWSON CITY, YT, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Parks Canada, in collaboration with partners, protects and presents national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas in Canada, enabling people to discover and connect with history and nature, and helping sustain the economic value of these places for local and regional communities.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, jointly announced, with the Honourable Richard Mostyn, acting Minister of Highways and Public Works for the Government of Yukon, with support from the Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Tourism and Culture for the Government of Yukon, the transfer of the Former Territorial Courthouse National Historic Site and the Red Feather Saloon lands, in Dawson City, from Parks Canada to the Government of Yukon. Dr. Hanley made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

The transfer of these properties supports the best future use and ongoing protection of the Former Territorial Courthouse National Historic Site and the continued vital role of the Red Feather Saloon property for visitor programming and territorial services in Dawson City, which is situated within Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Traditional Territory.

Heritage assets in the Klondike are a mosaic, spread throughout the Dawson region, with multiple designations, owned and managed by multiple entities, including Parks Canada, the Government of Yukon, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Dawson City, and private individuals and groups. Many of these buildings are actively used to tell the story of the gold rush and its aftermath. Others play an integral role in maintaining the look and feel of Dawson City's streetscape and provide much-needed housing and office space.

Developing a sustainable model for managing assets in and around Dawson City is a key part of Klondike National Historic Sites' management plan approved in 2018. Parks Canada has been working closely with partners to determine which properties are central to fulfilling its mandate in the region and should remain federally owned and administered, and those that, while still important, could be considered for different ownership and use models. In 2021, Parks Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Yukon to begin exploring options for ensuring long-term sustainable heritage stewardship.

These transfers highlight how collective governance can bring new life to heritage assets so they may continue to provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about the places, persons and events that have shaped history in Canada, while enabling broader regional use and contributing to a vibrant community.

"By collaborating with partners and stakeholders, we're paving the way for sustainable long-term stewardship of historic assets that are a part of Klondike National Historic Sites. The transfer of the Former Territorial Courthouse and Red Feather Saloon is a testament to years of effort from individuals dedicated to the continued preservation and presentation of the Yukon's rich history."

Dr. Brendan Hanley,

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Government congratulates Parks Canada on its good stewardship of these important historic sites, in particular on its recent efforts to partner with our nation to tell a more complete story of the impacts of colonialism on our traditional territory and Citizens. We look forward to continuing this type of work with the Government of Yukon, and our doors are always open to collaboration on cultural programming that leads to a better understanding of our shared history."

Hähkè Darren Taylor,

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in

"This transfer highlights the Yukon government's commitment to collaborating with our partners to ensure the efficient stewardship of heritage buildings for future generations of Yukoners. By safeguarding, managing and maintaining these historic buildings, we are not only honouring our past but also supporting Dawson City by preserving its unique and rich character for years to come."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn

Acting Minister of Highways and Public Works

"Today marks a significant milestone in preserving an important chapter in the rich heritage of both Dawson City and the Yukon. This transfer is a testament to our commitment to protecting and honouring important historical landmarks, ensuring these iconic structures will be maintained and celebrated. I look forward to visitors and Yukoners alike immersing themselves in the diverse history and culture of our territory, experiencing these incredible buildings firsthand."

The Honourable John Streicker

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Yukon

Built between 1900 and 1901, the Former Territorial Courthouse is closely associated with the establishment of a federal presence in the Northwest and the exercise of Canadian sovereignty; it was designated a national historic site in 1981.

The Former Territorial Courthouse is one of two remaining examples of early territorial courthouses in Western Canada built by the federal government to oversee judicial matters in undeveloped remote regions. The Courthouse retains its designation as a national historic site following the transfer.

built by the federal government to oversee judicial matters in undeveloped remote regions. The Courthouse retains its designation as a national historic site following the transfer. The original Red Feather Saloon was built in 1902 and is believed to be one of the last saloons built and licensed in Dawson City . The current Red Feather Saloon is a complete reconstruction of the original and was built by the Government of Yukon in 1990 through an agreement with Parks Canada. The property transfer formalizes long-standing intentions for territorial land ownership associated with that agreement.

. The current Red Feather Saloon is a complete reconstruction of the original and was built by the Government of in 1990 through an agreement with Parks Canada. The property transfer formalizes long-standing intentions for territorial land ownership associated with that agreement. The Red Feather Saloon does not have federal heritage designation but is listed on the Yukon Co-Management Agreement for Heritage Properties.

Klondike National Historic Sites include four distinct national historic sites managed by Parks Canada – the Dawson Historical Complex, Dredge No. 4, the S.S. Keno, and Discovery Claim. Discovery Claim is managed in cooperation with the Klondike Visitors Association.

Parks Canada manages over 100 buildings of various levels of heritage designation and historic value spread across 35 properties in the Klondike region. Consistent with a wider Parks Canada approach towards sustainable management of its assets, the transfer of these buildings will ensure their continued heritage conservation, broader regional use, and beneficial contribution to a vibrant community.

