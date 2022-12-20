SAINT-COLOMBAN, QC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, and Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec's Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region, announced a joint investment of $2,200,800 for the construction of a new library in Saint–Colomban.

The project will enable Saint-Colomban to open a second library in the city, which will help meet the needs of a rapidly growing population. This new building, measuring 1,048 square feet, will also house a CréaLab, which will provide residents with access to a state-of-the-art digital creation workshop.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,100,400 in this project. The Government of Quebec is also investing $1,100,400 through its Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC). Saint-Colomban will contribute over $4.6 million to the project.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure is not about putting money in brick and mortar. It's about investing in the well-being of our people. It's also about providing more people with places, like the new Saint-Colomban library, where they can meet, express themselves, learn and have enriching experiences. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is pleased to contribute to the creation of cultural infrastructure that gives Quebecers access to the culture they are proud of and that is part of their identity. By leveraging partnerships with the federal government, municipalities and MRCs, our government is staying true to its goal of making this culture, which defines us and makes us proud, accessible to all Quebecers! This project perfectly embodies our government's vision because cultural institutions, like libraries, are the gateways to culture and knowledge. They play a very important role in the development of our communities."

Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region

"I would like to thank the Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications and Infrastructure Canada for considering the growing needs of our city's population. The Saint-Colomban city council is known for its interest in innovating in the development of municipal services and infrastructure, and the new library is a great example of its vision. Modern libraries are places of knowledge exchange, and we will pursue this project with that in mind. The library will become a public space where a wide range of activities can take place, from video editing to music creation, all within innovative collaborative spaces."

Xavier-Antoine Lalande, Mayor of Saint-Colomban

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

