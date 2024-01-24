PETERBOROUGH, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - With energy use in public buildings producing up to 50 percent of municipal emissions, Canada's municipalities are in a pivotal position to tackle climate change. This is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are supporting green solutions from coast to coast to coast.

Today, Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and MP for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced an investment of $9.3 million ($1,226,080 in grants and $8,173,910 in loans) through the Green Municipal Fund to construct a new net-zero fire station in the City of Peterborough, Ontario.

The new station will replace the existing Fire Station 2 at Carnegie Road, which is over half a century old and unable to meet the city's needs. The new station's energy efficient design will utilize renewable energy to achieve net-zero emissions. The building will pursue certification through the Canada Green Building Council, installing automated control systems, ground source heat pumps, solar panels on the rooftop and a heat-recovery system. The building will also be constructed from mass timber instead of concrete, steel or aluminum to achieve a lower carbon footprint. It will also include water saving features and be resituated to reduce flood risk and meet operational standards. The green design is expected to save the city an estimated $24,270 per year in operational costs.

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF), administered by the FCM, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Today's announcement for Peterborough will provide greater security to its citizens while supporting climate action. By investing in renewable energy and buildings with a lower carbon footprint, we are taking the steps needed to create good-paying jobs, reduce energy bills and fight climate change for years to come. Congratulations to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and all of those involved in this important project."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Today marks a pivotal moment as NRCan and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announce a $9.3 million investment through the Green Municipal Fund for the construction of a state-of-the-art, net-zero fire station in Peterborough, Ontario. This transformative project, set to replace the aging Fire Station 2, will incorporate renewable energy, mass timber construction and water-saving technologies, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and substantial operational-cost savings of $24,270 per year for the city."

Ryan Turnbull

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and MP for Whitby, Ontario

"Peterborough is stepping up in the fight against climate change with this project. Redesigning and retrofitting critical municipal infrastructure to be more environmentally friendly, like this fire station, is part of how Canada will succeed in meeting our climate goals while saving energy costs for the city. This is an investment in our future, and I want to thank the City of Peterborough for their leadership and partnership in making this happen."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Municipalities influence half of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions with public buildings as large contributors. That's why it is so important that they lead on and participate in local initiatives to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund is there alongside the federal government to help local communities as they strive for greater sustainability. Today's announcement of support for the City of Peterborough and its fire station initiative is further proof of that. Together, we are moving towards a more sustainable future."

Scott Pearce

FCM President

"The new Fire Station #2 will be the City's first building that is designed, built, and certified as a Zero Carbon Building for both performance and design categories. This key investment in the City of Peterborough Fire Services will enhance community safety by reducing emergency response times, while also protecting our environment by producing zero emissions. Thank you to the federal government for investing in sustainable community infrastructure in Peterborough."

Jeff Leal

City of Peterborough Mayor

