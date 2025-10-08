FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Kate Rodgers, Mayor of Fredericton, and Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of $177,140 for the development of a strategy to transition the City's public transit fleet to zero emission vehicles through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF).

The project will see the preparation of a comprehensive low carbon fleet transition plan, focusing on the economic, technological and environmental benefits, as well as the considerations and constraints related to a low-carbon vehicle fleet. The multi-phase plan will include a current state assessment, an advanced feasibility and optimization study, a development concept, benefits and risk evaluation, and an implementation plan and recommendations.

This comprehensive strategy is aligned with Fredericton's goals to reduce the city's carbon footprint. Announced in March 2025, Fredericton will also be receiving annual funding for public transit for long-term transit goals, and an additional $3 million for the purchase of three hybrid buses through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to expand and improve the city's public transit system.

Quotes

"This planning project is the key to successfully integrating zero emissions transit in Fredericton. The Government of Canada is proud to partner with communities looking to lower their GHG emissions, to ensure a cleaner and healthier future for generations to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Fredericton is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and the support the City is receiving through the Zero Emission Transit Fund will allow Fredericton Transit to grow alongside our vibrant community. This funding will enhance the climate resiliency of the city's transit offerings, ensuring Fredericton remains connected by providing a consistent affordable friendly mode of transportation for residents."

Kate Rogers, Fredericton Mayor

"Transitioning Fredericton's transit fleet to zero emissions requires careful planning to ensure the city invests in the right technologies at the right time. CUTRIC is proud to support Fredericton in developing a roadmap that reduces emissions and improves greener transit options for residents."

Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $141,712 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and Fredericton is contributing $35,428.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The ZETF is part of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), which will provide an average of $3 billion annually on a permanent basis to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

Through an agreement with CUTRIC, the Government of Canada is investing $10 million over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's zero emission smart mobility ecosystem.

