From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting Canada's nature, biodiversity, and species at risk. As Canadians celebrate Environment Week, we look to the skies and our bird populations as excellent indicators of the health of our air, water, and land. When bird habitats are healthy, our communities also benefit by reducing flooding and erosion, filtering groundwater, and maintaining resilient ecosystems.

That is why the Government of Canada is partnering with Birds Canada to steward local conservation projects to protect at-risk migratory birds and their habitats in Atlantic Canada. Despite their great adaptability, science shows significant decreases in many bird populations. With the assistance of $384,594 from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Birds Canada has advanced three significant habitat projects in Atlantic Canada.

Since 2020, Birds Canada has reduced the threats to piping plovers and their critical habitat by monitoring breeding pairs and reducing disturbance on 30 coastal Nova Scotia beaches to increase suitable nesting habitat.

Birds Canada also worked directly with landowners in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to help protect barn swallows and chimney swifts by providing appropriate foraging and nesting habitats.

In collaboration with local communities, the forest industry, and different levels of government, Birds Canada conserved the Bicknell's thrush habitat, with over 1,600 hectares of breeding grounds under temporary or multi-year protection in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Through outreach, stewardship, and conservation activities, Birds Canada helps Canadians understand how humans and birds can co-adapt and share landscapes sustainably.

By continuing to support partners across the country, the Government of Canada is making meaningful progress on recovering species at risk and protecting their habitats.

Quotes

"Birds are the chorus to nature's biodiversity. They play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient ecosystems on our planet. I am inspired by the leadership of individuals, communities, and organizations such as Birds Canada, who are joining forces across the country to protect nature, biodiversity, species at risk, and their habitats. Canadians understand that by working together, we can build a nature-positive future."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"These projects take time and commitment. Taking care of species at risk requires concerted effort over decades to ensure a livable future for the next generations and ourselves. Having long-term support, such as that provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada over the years, allows us to have a positive and measurable impact on the conservation of birds in Canada."

– Dr. Laura McFarlane Tranquilla, Director, Atlantic Region, Birds Canada

Quick facts

There are three billion fewer birds in North America today than there were fifty years ago.

today than there were fifty years ago. In 2020, Birds Canada received $384,594 in funding over three years through Environment and Climate Change Canada's Habitat Stewardship Program, which provides funding to individuals, communities, and organizations working to protect the environment and recover Canada's species at risk.

in funding over three years through Environment and Climate Change Canada's Habitat Stewardship Program, which provides funding to individuals, communities, and organizations working to protect the environment and recover species at risk. From its inception in 2000 to 2021, the Habitat Stewardship Program has supported approximately 3,700 projects by providing more than $212 million in funding.

in funding. Protecting and conserving nature and managing our working landscapes more sustainably are some of the critical ways we can help bird populations. The Government of Canada is making progress toward conserving a quarter of lands, fresh water, and oceans in Canada by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030.

is making progress toward conserving a quarter of lands, fresh water, and oceans in by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030. Birds Canada is a national non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to bird conservation. Every day, thousands of caring donors, staff, and volunteers are taking action to increase the understanding, appreciation, and conservation of birds in Canada .

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

