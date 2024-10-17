SYDNEY, NS, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, Nova Scotia, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, along with the Atlantic Coastal Action Program (ACAP) Cape Breton announced a joint investment of more than $1.2 million to plant over 208,000 trees in eastern Cape Breton through the 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program.

The trees will be planted over four years. Outcomes of this will include:

Restoration of ecosystems in areas of eastern Cape Breton that had been deforested.

that had been deforested. The planting of 208,000 trees, along with native plants and shrubs.

Habitat restoration for diverse flora and fauna in Nova Scotia .

. Increased local capacity to plant and maintain trees thanks to workforce training, mentorship opportunities and student partnerships.

Increased community knowledge of forest restoration practices that help mitigate floods and other extreme weather events.

The 2BT program helps to clean the air, create jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature. By working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non- and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples, Canada continues to build a strong, healthy and green future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Forests clean the air we breathe, make our urban spaces more enjoyable, provide new habitats for wildlife and help us adapt to our changing climate while also mitigating its impacts by sequestering carbon emissions. The funding announced today will play an important role in bringing these benefits to Nova Scotians and will help achieve our federal government's ambitious goal of planting two billion trees over a decade. Through this project, we are showing how collaborative work can ensure that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time for the benefit of all Canadians."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Partnership and collaboration play a critical role in the sustainable management of our forests and tackling the dual crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss. The Government of Canada is pleased to be partnering with the Atlantic Coastal Action Program-Cape Breton to continue making progress toward planting trees that will clean the air we breathe, improve water quality and mitigate climate change across Canada, creating a healthier environment for generations to come."

Jaime Battiste

Member of Parliament, Sydney–Victoria, Nova Scotia

"Trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program create greener, healthier and more resilient communities in the face of a changing climate. Canada is supporting the Atlantic Coastal Action Program-Cape Breton to support the restoration of Canada's forests and important habitats, all while ensuring there is cleaner air and sustainable jobs in communities across Canada."

Mike Kelloway

Member of Parliament, Cape Breton–Canso, Nova Scotia

"We are honoured to be part of Canada's 2 Billion Trees commitment here in Unama'ki-Cape Breton. The trees we plant will help restore forest ecosystems and create a more-resilient climate legacy for our communities as well as the creatures we share this land with. These lands will not only sequester carbon but also provide habitat, food and shade for our warming lands and waters and help filter water in the watersheds that furnish our drinking water."

Dr. Kathleen Aikens

Executive Director, ACAP Cape Breton

Quick Facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has been supporting governments and organizations across the country to plant trees to help meet the Government of Canada's commitment to planting two billion trees.

has been supporting governments and organizations across the country to plant trees to help meet the Government of commitment to planting two billion trees. The 2 Billion Trees program collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the program conducts site visits and will be using remote sensing to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

To date, the Government of Canada has secured or is negotiating agreements to plant over 553 million trees.

