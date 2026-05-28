OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government tabled the Supplementary Estimates (A), 2026–27 in the House of Commons.

Through these Supplementary Estimates (A), 2026–2027, the government is seeking parliamentary approval of $11.1 billion in new voted spending to support key priorities for Canadians.

If approved by Parliament, these proposed expenditures will deliver essential services to Canadians, strengthen communities, and enhance national and international security.

This includes $4.0 billion to support treaty settlements, mental wellness and substance-use services, the Assisted Living Program, as well as other supports for Indigenous communities. An additional $2.3 billion is proposed for housing and infrastructure through the Build Communities Strong Fund, alongside $837 million to strengthen NATO security partnerships.

These Supplementary Estimates also reflect several initiatives announced in Budget 2025 and the Spring Update, including support for Canadian arts, culture, heritage and media, improved food security in remote communities, advanced trade diversification, and support for operations that promote peace and security in the Middle East.

In addition, these Supplementary Estimates include more than $1.2 billion in transportation-related funding. This includes $736.8 million for the Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority's operating and capital requirements, $261.8 million for VIA Rail Canada and $210.4 million for Marine Atlantic ferry services.

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"Through these investments, the Government is supporting housing and essential services, strengthening communities, enhancing Canada's security, and contributing to international peace and stability."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Together, the 2026–27 Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates (A) bring total estimated expenditures for 2026–27 to $241.5 billion in voted expenditures and $272.4 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of $513.9 billion in planned budgetary spending to deliver programs and services to Canadians.

and bring total estimated expenditures for 2026–27 to $241.5 billion in voted expenditures and $272.4 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of $513.9 billion in planned budgetary spending to deliver programs and services to Canadians. An updated listing of 2025–26 allocations from Treasury Board Vote 50 are included with these Supplementarty Estimates online.

Supplementary estimates are additional requests made by the government during the year when more money is needed than what was originally approved through the Main Estimates.

The Estimates family of documents includes Departmental Plans, Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates, which are tabled throughout the fiscal year, as required.

Spending amounts in the Estimates represent "up to" amounts by each federal organization requesting authority to spend.

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SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]