HALIFAX, NS, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - All along the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain — from mining to manufacturing to batteries and charging stations — Canada is seizing the opportunity to create jobs and drive economic growth. With demand for batteries expected to grow dramatically in the coming years, investing in the next generation of battery technologies will be a key area of opportunity. That is why we are investing in the Atlantic region to help accelerate battery innovation and production capacity across Canada.

Today, while visiting the Metzger, Yang, Dahn Research Group's world-class battery laboratory at Dalhousie University, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $10.15 million in funding to establish Dalhousie University's Canadian Battery Innovation Centre (CBIC). Minister Wilkinson was joined by the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West and Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax.

Under the leadership of Dalhousie battery scientists Drs. Michael Metzger and Chongyin Yang, the CBIC will facilitate the development of innovations from Canada's top battery research laboratories by creating next-generation battery cells. The Centre will be a shared space for researchers across Canada, working on high-end battery prototyping, and will provide critical industry-oriented training in battery cell manufacturing to support the specialized workforce needed in Canada's growing battery sector.

By investing in battery innovation, the Government of Canada is ensuring we capitalize on the country's competitive advantages for the benefit of all Canadians.

"When it comes to the clean economy, Canada's competitors are increasingly making strategic investments to get ahead. Investing in domestic battery production is one of many ways Canada is supporting innovation-led commercial growth to create long-term economic benefits for Canada while cementing its place in the global battery and minerals sectors. I am pleased to support initiatives that help advance Canadian energy innovation as we deliver on our vision of a net-zero economy."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As the world shifts to more electric vehicles, companies are choosing to invest in Canada because we have the resources, the people and the know-how. Through projects like this, we are strengthening Atlantic Canada's position as a global leader in cutting-edge research and helping secure the jobs of tomorrow."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings

Minister of Rural Economic Development and

Minister responsible for Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The Canadian Battery Innovation Centre will provide our world-renowned battery scientists with a powerful tool, enabling them to rapidly envision, produce and test new batteries while collaborating with industry. This state-of-the-art facility will be a magnet for industry, fostering a research and development hub in Nova Scotia that promises to transform the science, the sector and the greening of our economy."

Dr. Alice Aiken, Vice-President, Research and Innovation

Dalhousie University

Of the funding announced today, $8.15 million is being invested through Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Energy Innovation Program, with an additional $2 million contribution from Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's (ACOA) Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This investment builds on the $4.98 million in federal funding that was committed by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada through the Canadian Foundation for Innovation to deliver on this $20-million project.

Through industry-oriented training, the CBIC is expected to produce approximately 25 to 50 highly qualified personnel in battery cell manufacturing every year.

The global cumulative battery demand from 2022 to 2050 is set to increase nearly 150-fold to stay on track to meet the 2050 net-zero goal.

According to an independent ranking from BloombergNEF, Canada has surpassed China as the world's most promising jurisdiction for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries such as those used in EVs.

has surpassed as the world's most promising jurisdiction for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries such as those used in EVs. Since 2020, automotive and battery manufacturers have announced investments in Canada of more than $34 billion to transition to EV production and to establish a battery supply chain.

of more than to transition to EV production and to establish a battery supply chain. The government has also worked to secure critical battery manufacturing investments through contribution agreements and the Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit.

NRCan's Energy Innovation Program advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects, and other related scientific activities.

meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects, and other related scientific activities. ACOA's Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation (REGI) program creates the right conditions to start and grow businesses in Atlantic Canada . Through REGI, ACOA helps businesses and non-profit organizations develop a strong, dynamic and inclusive economy.

