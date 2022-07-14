OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced that the Government of Canada is accepting applications for new projects through the Small Projects Stream of the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

"All Canadians, whether they live in a densely populated city or in rural Canada, deserve to have access to nature. It has clear benefits for our well-being and helps us better understand the world around us. Through the Natural Infrastructure Fund, we are building more resilient communities while improving the health of our planet," said The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

The $200 million NIF supports building community awareness of the value of natural infrastructure. It will bring noticeable benefits to communities across Canada by improving access to nature, providing cleaner air and water, protecting and preserving biodiversity and wildlife habitats and mitigating carbon emissions.

This funding program is key to the Government of Canada's ongoing efforts to build a healthier and more inclusive future for everyone. Investing in natural infrastructure will reduce emissions, create good jobs and address climate-related challenges that communities are facing across the country.

Municipalities, local governments, provinces or territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector, can apply for up to one million dollars in federal funding to restore and enhance natural infrastructure like urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dykes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Quick facts

Natural infrastructure uses preserved, restored, or enhanced ecosystem features and materials (e.g., water, native species of vegetation, sand and stone) to deliver beneficial community services and infrastructure outcomes. It can be naturally occurring, or engineered using exclusively ecosystem features and materials.

uses preserved, restored, or enhanced ecosystem features and materials (e.g., water, native species of vegetation, sand and stone) to deliver beneficial community services and infrastructure outcomes. It can be naturally occurring, or engineered using exclusively ecosystem features and materials. Hybrid infrastructure incorporates grey infrastructure elements to enhance or support natural infrastructure and the use of ecosystem processes.

incorporates grey infrastructure elements to enhance or support natural infrastructure and the use of ecosystem processes. The Natural Infrastructure Fund Small Projects Stream will support new projects with total eligible costs between thirty thousand and three million dollars .

. Interested applicants can visit https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nif-fin/applicant-guide-demandeur-eng.html to view the Natural Infrastructure Fund: Small Projects Stream Applicant Guide.

A minimum of ten percent of the program will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Discussions are ongoing between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec regarding the implementation of this program in Quebec , in accordance with the Quebec legislative framework.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: CONTACTS: Kelly Ouimet, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected], 343-552-3420; Media Relations Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]