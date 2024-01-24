OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government House Leader, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, announced that Michel Bédard has been appointed Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel of the House of Commons.

The appointment is being made following an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

The Law Clerk is responsible for providing comprehensive legal and legislative services to the Speaker, the Board of Internal Economy, Members of the House and its committees, the Clerk and the House Administration. The Office of the Law Clerk also drafts legislation and amendments for Members, and may represent Members or the House in proceedings that involve their parliamentary privileges and immunities.

Mr. Bédard has been Interim Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel since June 2022, and his appointment is effective January 23, 2024.

Quotes

"I am pleased that Mr. Bédard has agreed to take on this vital role. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience working in this Office, and I know he'll continue to provide exemplary service and support to Members of Parliament. I look forward to continuing our work together."

– The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Associated Links

Backgrounder: Biography of Mr. Michel Bédard

House of Commons Administration

BACKGROUNDER

Biography – Michel Bédard

Mr. Michel Bédard is a bilingual legal counsel who has trained and practised in both Canadian common law and civil law. He holds bachelor's degrees in civil and common law from McGill University; a Master of Laws degree from the Université de Montréal; and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Ottawa. He has over 15 years of experience working directly with parliamentary committees, members of Parliament and senior parliamentary officials.

A member of the bars of both Ontario and Quebec, Mr. Bédard began his career with the Parliament of Canada as an analyst, constitutional and parliamentary affairs, with the Parliamentary Information and Research Service of the Library of Parliament in 2006.

Since 2014, Mr. Bédard has worked in successive posts within the Senate and House of Commons. He first held the post of Parliamentary Counsel within the Office of the Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel (OLCPC) of the Senate of Canada in 2014, providing legal and legislative advice and services to the Senate, committees, senators and the Senate Administration. In 2018, he moved to the post of Assistant Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel within the same organization. From 2018 to 2019, he was also in charge of the Senate OLCPC on an interim basis.

In 2019, Mr. Bédard started a new role in the House of Commons OLCPC Legal Services as Deputy Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel, and remained in that role until he was chosen to take on the post of Interim Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel in June, 2022.

SOURCE Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

For further information: (media only), please contact: Mark Kennedy, Director of Communications, Office of the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-866-6694, [email protected]; Media Relations: Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]