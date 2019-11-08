Governance Professionals of Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) and the shortlisted and winning companies of GPC Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs) joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. The GPC EGAs recognize the important contribution governance professionals make in terms of best practices that build and sustain shareholder and stakeholder value. The awards highlight the role that good governance plays in sustaining the value of Canada's public companies, crown corporations, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations, contributing to the competitiveness of Canada's economy and its capital markets.