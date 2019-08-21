Governance Professionals of Canada Closes the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from Québec City, delegates of the Corporate Governance Conference joined Claire Johnson, President, TSX Trust Company, to close the market. The Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) will host its 21st annual Corporate Governance Conference in Québec City, Québec, from August 18 - 21, at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac. This annual event brings together participants from all across Canada and features two and a half days of expert panels, workshops and breakout sessions on top of mind issues, the evolving corporate governance landscape in Canada and internationally, and best practices in the governance field.