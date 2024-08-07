MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Over the past 40 years, food insecurity has become one of the leading health and social issues across North America. A crucial topic that has become close to the heart of award-winning winemaker and philanthropist Joel Gott.

Along with his team at Joel Gott Wines, he launched Gott for Good, a philanthropic program dedicated to facilitating access to food through shelters, soup kitchens and school lunch programs. Over the past six years, the winery's involvement has never ceased. This year is no exception.

SUPPORT ACROSS THE COUNTRY

GOTT FOR GOOD LOGO (CNW Group/Joel Gott)

Throughout 2024, Gott for Good will be offering support across Canada to help countless families with limited access to food.

This past April, the team provided on-site support alongside Moisson Montréal and delivered a donation to the Quebec Food Bank.

In July, the foundation will set off West for an activation in British-Columbia and a donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

And finally in October, they will be contributing in person in Ontario all the while providing financial aid to Feed Ontario.

"The food situation for many families in Canada is dire and we want to do everything we can to help change that. Should it be through on-site help alongside local food banks or donations, every little bit helps. We are committed to keep working to make sure food insecurity affects fewer Canadians every day." - Joel Gott

In 2023, over 2.5 million meals were successfully provided to families in need across North America. Now in its sixth year, the Gott for Good initiative has been met with renewed enthusiasm by organizations and partners alike.

Find out more about Gott for Good by visiting gottwines.com/gott-for-good/ and enquire with your local food bank to find out how you can support the fight against food insecurity.

ABOUT JOEL GOTT WINES

Since its founding by Joel and Sarah Gott in 1996 in St. Helena, California, Joel Gott Wines has selected the best fruit from growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington – each blended to create more balanced, clean, complex and elegant wines. More than twenty years later, Joel Gott Wines has maintained a legacy of giving customers expressive and food-friendly wines at great prices by partnering with vintners and vineyards with whom the Gott family has built relationships for generations. The Joel Gott Wines portfolio features five core California wines: 815 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Oregon Pinot Gris. In addition to these core wines, Joel Gott Wines produces a wide range of varietals that are produced from fruit from California and the Pacific Northwest. For more information visit www.gottwines.com .

SOURCE Joel Gott