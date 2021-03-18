Toyota Project Award – Technology Section recognizes unique GORE-SELECT® Membrane technology that enhances the performance of the all-new 2021 MIRAI.

TOKYO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates is pleased to announce that its GORE-SELECT® Membrane received Toyota Motor Corporation's prestigious Project Award in the Technology Section. GORE-SELECT® Membrane was selected for its innovative technology, which contributes to the performance and value of the new MIRAI, Toyota's premium fuel-cell electric vehicle introduced in December 2020.

Next-generation power and fuel efficiency

"We are honored by Toyota's award for the contribution Gore's fuel cell technology has made to the 2021 MIRAI, Toyota's new, premium eco-car." - Shinichi Nishimura, Gore Fuel Cell Technologies, Global Product Specialist Gore Product Specialists Shinichi Nishimura (left) and Toyohiro Matsuura (right) proudly accept Toyota's Project Award. GORE-SELECT® Membrane

Toyota's first-generation MIRAI revolutionized FCEVs when it launched in 2014. It incorporated GORE-SELECT® Membrane as its PEM (proton exchange membrane) — the core material of its fuel cell stack. Now, an improved GORE-SELECT® Membrane helps the second-generation MIRAI deliver an even greater level of performance: Toyota reports 128 kW (174 PS) of maximum fuel cell output with fuel efficiency of 152 km/kg (based on WLTC, Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Cycles). That translates to a cruising range of 850 km (reference value) per charge.

Enabling a compact, high-output fuel cell stack

At the heart of this performance improvement are recent advancements to the GORE-SELECT® Membrane. It now features a 30 percent reduction in thickness for improved gas permeability and fuel efficiency, along with a unique reinforcement layer that significantly improves the membrane's mechanical durability.

For Toyota, the improved GORE-SELECT® Membrane meant the new MIRAI could have a more compact, higher-performance fuel cell stack with better durability and lower system cost.

"The science behind our unique reinforcement layer is a core technology Gore has cultivated for many years. Applying this technology to the GORE-SELECT® Membrane enables impressive improvements in the fuel cell's stack size, performance and cost," said Shinichi Nishimura, Gore Fuel Cell Technologies Global Product Specialist.

"We were very excited to bring this advanced technology to our partners at Toyota, and very honored to be the recipients of their Project Award."

Partnering for progress

Both Toyota and Gore are recognized leaders in fuel cell technology. Gore's multi-decade expertise in membrane technology made them a highly qualified partner: Gore produced the first commercially available membrane electrode assembly (MEA), and since 1994 has been advancing the performance of PEMs for fuel cell vehicles. The GORE-SELECT® Membrane is also compliant with the EU's REACH regulations.

Gore is well positioned to partner with OEMs and Tiers globally. Its worldwide sales, R&D and manufacturing resources ensure a reliable source of supply for high-quality, high-performance products. The company's commitment to innovation promises ongoing development for products, such as the GORE-SELECT® Membrane, that can provide higher power output while minimizing system cost and total cost of ownership.

For more information about GORE-SELECT® Membrane, visit gore.com/ToyotaAward21-FuelCell.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 11,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.8 billion.

