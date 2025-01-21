Investment accelerates innovation, sustainability, and food security in Canadian agriculture

GUELPH, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - GoodLeaf Farms ("GoodLeaf" or the "Company"), Canada's first and largest commercial indoor vertical farm operator, is pleased to announce Farm Credit Canada (FCC) as a new strategic investor. Partnering with FCC will strengthen GoodLeaf's important position in the country's agricultural ecosystem by advancing innovation, food security and providing locally grown, nutritious products to Canadians.

This investment follows a year marked by substantial capacity expansion and strong business growth. With more than 280,000 square feet of production capability across three farms, including recently commercialized farms in Alberta and Quebec, GoodLeaf has successfully broadened its operations across the country. The company also increased its national retail presence with more than 2,700 locations, driven by growing demand from major grocery and food service partners.

The funding round included participation by FCC and key existing shareholders, McCain Foods and Power Sustainable Lios. FCC's addition to GoodLeaf's institutional shareholder base—which already features Export Development Canada (EDC)— underscores the strength of its capital foundation and institutional support, highlighting a uniquely robust platform for continued growth and innovation across Canada and beyond.

"This strategic investment by FCC signals another important milestone for GoodLeaf, bringing valuable expertise and capital to support the important role of vertical farming within the Canadian food system," said Andy O'Brien, President and CEO of GoodLeaf Farms. "Our team and Farm Credit Canada have a shared vision to innovate Canada's agricultural sector through shared knowledge, relationships and expertise. We're proud to have FCC as a partner and look forward to working together as we execute our strategy."

Investing in Canada's food production future

Today's announcement emphasizes the rising popularity of microgreens, celebrated for their diverse and appealing flavour profiles, outstanding nutritional qualities, and convenience. Originally used solely as decorative flourish or meal garnish, microgreens have become essential ingredients in an array of healthy and delicious food and drink recipes and are widely valued as the star component of healthy salads.

To achieve its goal of providing Canadians coast-to-coast access to premium, sustainably grown greens 365 days a year, GoodLeaf Farms utilizes its cutting-edge vertical farming technologies that use 97 per cent less water than traditional methods. The company's stacked growing system also maximizes land use efficiency, enabling more seeds per acre and reducing the growth cycle to as few as seven days.

"FCC is committed to supporting Canada's agriculture and food industry through increasing productivity and innovation," said Douglas Hewson, Vice-President of Investment for FCC Capital. "We are pleased to invest in GoodLeaf as it pursues growth and innovation that has potential to create benefits across the sector. This growing business continues to demonstrate the ingenuity that is driving the future of food production in Canada, and we are excited to be part of its journey ahead."

About GoodLeaf Farms

With a passion for delicious, nutrient-rich greens, GoodLeaf was founded in Halifax in 2011. Using innovative technology and leveraging multi-level vertical farming, GoodLeaf has created a controlled and efficient indoor farm that can grow fresh, sustainable, safe, pesticide-free, nutrient-dense produce anywhere in the world, 365 days of the year. Leveraging its unique IP and experience, GoodLeaf has built and operates three commercial scale farms across Canada supplying products to leading retailers and food service operators. GoodLeaf has ongoing collaboration programs with multiple universities in Canada, the USA and Europe, as well as several other partners in the commercial sector.

Learn more at goodleaffarms.com.

About FCC

FCC is proud to be 100 per cent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves.

For more information, visit fcc.ca.

SOURCE GoodLeaf Farms

For more information: Katie Duklas - [email protected]