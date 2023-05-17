Good Natured Gearing Up for Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce its participation as a presenter at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

The conference will bring together some of Canada's leading publicly traded clean tech and energy companies like good natured® whose sights are set firmly on accelerating environmentally conscious economic growth. The venue promises an exchange of cutting-edge ideas and ground-breaking strategies, all with a single mission in mind: to ignite the rapid influx of capital required to construct a truly sustainable future for Canadians.

Attending the conference on behalf of good natured® will be Paul Antoniadis, CEO and Executive Chair, along with Spencer Churchill, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Also in attendance are climate-focused financial institutions, portfolio managers, retail investors, advisors, and professionals, who will be engaging directly to explore solutions for a clean and secure future, while boosting clean tech and energy investments.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

