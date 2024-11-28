Good Natured Products Inc. Announces Order to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP.H) (OTC Pink: GDNPF), a North American leader in eco-friendly food packaging, bio-based plastic extrusion and plant-based products, announces that on November 20, 2024, it applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company's principal regulator, for an order to cease to be reporting issuer (the "Order") in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan (collectively, the "Jurisdictions"). On November 27, 2024, the Company was granted the Order. As a result of the Order, the Company has ceased to be a reporting issuer in the Jurisdictions and has been relieved of further continuous disclosure obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company has made this application following the completion of the previously disclosed sales transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which HUK 149 Limited, a private United Kingdom limited company, an affiliate of UK based turnaround investor Hilco Capital, acquired the Company and its subsidiaries, other than certain excluded assets and liabilities which were transferred directly or indirectly to 1508538 B.C. Ltd., pursuant to a reverse vesting order granted under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Following the closing of the Transaction, all common shares of the Company were delisted from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange at the close of business on November 25, 2024.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is at the forefront of North America's shift toward sustainability, showcasing over 90 plant-based packaging designs and an extensive portfolio of more than 400 products and services. These offerings are purposefully designed to reduce environmental impact by using more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and eliminating chemicals of concern.

Manufactured locally in the US and Canada, good natured® engineers and distributes a diverse range of bio-based products across various sectors, including grocery, restaurant, electronics, automotive, and pharmaceutical via both wholesale and direct channels.

The Company is dedicated to providing an industry-leading customer experience in order to encourage the transition to renewable alternatives. By making it easy and affordable for businesses to adopt bio-based products and packaging, good natured® aims to empower them to reach their sustainability objectives.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

For further information regarding the CCAA proceedings, please contact Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc., the Court-appointed Monitor of the Company and its subsidiaries by fax at 604-638-7441, or by email at [email protected]. Its website address is https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/goodnatured.

