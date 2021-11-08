Good Gamer Virtually Closes the Market

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:GOOD) is an Esports skills-based real-money gaming operator. Good Gamer has built a Tournament Management Platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") that can convert any Unity-based mobile game into a skills-based real-money game. The TMP allows players to compete against other players registered in online tournaments for real money prizes. All of the games on the TMP are one hundred percent (100%) skill-based and do not involve random number generation elements.