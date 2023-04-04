Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its doors in downtown Toronto

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) opens a new location in downtown Toronto at the corner of Yonge and Wellesley Street. This will be the first downtown Toronto location for this Canadian born coffee chain. The newest Good Earth Coffeehouse is just steps from the busy TTC Station at Wellesley ST East and will be a hub for thousands of people within the area providing a warm, inviting community gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food.

Good Earth at Younge & Wellesley is proud to be joining the downtown Toronto Community. Tej Malli and Sunny Kumar, owners and operators for this location say, "We're very excited to bring Good Earth to the community of downtown Toronto and look forward to delivering our exceptional coffee and wholesome food to our new customers. We invite people to come in, take a comfortable seat and enjoy their coffee in a pleasant coffeehouse environment. Why drink your coffee anywhere else?"

Good Earth is passionate about creating the perfect cup of coffee. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified and Direct Trade coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from wholesome ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

Good Earth is excited to host a grand opening event Thursday April 20th, the celebration includes free brewed coffee all day, live music, prizes, and food and beverage samples. The coffeehouse is located at 102, 8 Wellesley Street East, Toronto ON.

For more information about Good Earth, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsak, Marketing Director, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]