Good Earth Coffeehouse sets sights on abandoned coffee shops

Good Earth Coffeehouse has set its sights on acquiring locations across Canada abandoned by Starbucks.

"While some brands are shrinking and others are consolidating, we are stepping up to serve communities. We believe the human interaction that takes place in our coffeehouses is valuable – as valuable as the ethically sourced coffee and fresh food we serve.," says Michael Going, Founder and CEO of Good Earth Cafes Ltd.

Good Earth has retained Doug Basarovich of Greenwood Realty and Stan Boniferro, Michael Kehoe of Fairfield Commercial Real Estate, and Warren Smagaren of Warren E Smagaren Consulting, to work with landlords and developers in identifying sites suitable for conversion to Good Earth Coffeehouses. Focus will be on sites in Toronto, southwestern Ontario, the BC Lower Mainland, and Halifax. Locations selected will create opportunities for Good Earth and its franchisees to grow, prosper, and serve the needs of communities.

The new sites also create opportunities for investment and lifestyle changes. Gerry Docherty, President and COO of Good Earth Cafes Ltd. says, "This unique opportunity in a competitive landscape offers excellent partnership possibilities for investors looking for multi-unit franchises and for single-unit owner operators alike."

Good Earth Coffeehouses offer ethically sourced coffee and fresh food served in an inviting coffeehouse environment. The company pays special attention to community interaction and environmental responsibility. The brand attracts like-minded customers, landlords, and franchisees who want to better align their social and environmental values with a business.

For more information visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a truly Canadian company, founded in 1991 with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and fresh, wholesome food with a down-to-earth attitude. Since then, Good Earth has grown to over 50 locations across Canada, from Vancouver Island to the Maritimes, and remains true to the original mission…to be a coffeehouse with good food.

For media inquiries, please contact: Haley Poncsák, Marketing Director, [email protected]