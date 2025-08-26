A Sweet Symphony of Fall Flavours Arrives at Good Earth Coffeehouse

Maple Tea Latte Canadian maple rooibos blended with maple syrup for a smooth, naturally sweet taste.

These seasonal drinks reflect Good Earth Coffeehouse's commitment to crafting high-quality beverages with distinctive flavours. Rooted in Canadian heritage and inspired by the warmth of fall, this seasonal lineup highlights the comfort of maple and the joy of the season. Since 1991, Good Earth Coffeehouse has proudly served ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food to communities across Canada.

Good Earth's fall seasonal drinks are now available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. Visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com to find the nearest café.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations across Canada from Vancouver Island to the Maritimes. Founded in 1991 Good Earth Coffeehouse is a truly Canadian company that started with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

