Good Earth Coffeehouse Opens at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Located on the main floor at 103 Hospital Drive, the coffeehouse will provide hospital staff, patients, and visitors a welcoming space to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food.

Royal University Hospital Good Earth Coffeehouse (CNW Group/Good Earth Coffeehouse)

The new coffeehouse offers a warm and inviting gathering place within the hospital, creating a moment of comfort and connection in the midst of busy days. Owner and operator Chelsey Wilde also operates the Good Earth Coffeehouse at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, further strengthening her commitment to serving the Saskatoon healthcare community.

"Myself, along with my husband Joel and our three kids, are excited to open Saskatoon's newest Good Earth Coffeehouse in such an important location for the community. We have spent many hours inside this hospital with our own children and families. It is an absolute honour to be able to provide the hospital community with our freshly made baking, sandwiches, and coffee," says Chelsey Wilde, owner and operator of Good Earth Coffeehouse at Royal University Hospital. "At a location like RUH, we recognize that many of our customers may be away from home, and we are excited to be able to provide nutritious, freshly baked food. We, like many others, have been unexpectedly at the hospital at all hours of the night, which is why we felt it was important to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

"We're proud to continue growing our presence in hospitals across Canada with the opening at Royal University Hospital. It's an opportunity for Good Earth to serve people in moments that matter, with quality food, great coffee, and a welcoming experience," says Gerry Docherty, President & COO of Good Earth Coffeehouse.



Good Earth Coffeehouse is passionate about creating excellent experiences. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from fresh ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, and evening treats are served with a down-to-earth attitude that has defined the brand since 1991.

To celebrate the opening, the Royal University Hospital location will host a Grand Opening event on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 11:00am, food and drink sampling, and free brewed coffee until 4:00pm. The event is open to the public.

Good Earth Coffeehouse at Royal University Hospital is now open and looks forward to serving the Saskatoon community. For more information about Good Earth Coffeehouse, visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations across Canada. The first coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991 with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and fresh, wholesome food. Good Earth Coffeehouse focuses on creating unique customer experiences through the combination of a distinct coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission – to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Alexander, VP of Marketing, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]