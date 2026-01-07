Good Earth Coffeehouse Announces New Winter Drinks

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse kicks off the New Year with new winter drinks. Rooted in traditional coffeehouse offerings from around the world, with sweet, salty, and sophisticated twists, they are perfect for new beginnings.

The new winter drinks include:

Winter Drinks at Good Earth Coffeehouse (CNW Group/Good Earth Coffeehouse)

Salted Sweet Cream Americano – Inspired by Vietnamese coffee, this bold Americano is topped with sweet cream infused with salted caramel, chocolate fudge, and a pinch of salt.

Iced Salted Sweet Cream Americano – Inspired by Vietnamese coffee, this bold Americano is topped with sweet cream infused with salted caramel, chocolate fudge, and a pinch of salt. Served over ice.

Coconut Oat Matcha – Smooth matcha and creamy oat milk with a dose of coconut syrup, for a rich, nutty flavor. Served hot or iced.

Good Earth's winter drinks are available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. Visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com to find the nearest coffeehouse.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations across Canada, from Victoria, BC to Halifax, NS. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a community coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For media inquiries, please contact: Nan Eskenazi, Founder, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]