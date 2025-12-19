Good Earth Coffeehouse opens near The Beaches in Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its 54th Canadian coffeehouse and 6th location in the Greater Toronto Area, at 1569 Queen Street East. Located in the Queen & Ash Bridge development, the newest coffeehouse provides customers a gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food in their neighbourhood.

Good Earth Coffeehouse opens near The Beaches, Toronto (CNW Group/Good Earth Coffeehouse)

"We are excited to join the Good Earth family, "says Madu Ramesh and Chrishan Para, owners, and operators of Good Earth Coffeehouse at Queen & Ash Bridge. "It's important to us that a company delivers an exceptional experience to its customers, while also taking time to build positive relationships in the community and Good Earth does just that."

Good Earth Coffeehouse is passionate about creating excellent experiences. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from fresh ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens - breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

Good Earth Coffeehouse Queen & Ash Bridge is now open. A celebratory Grand Opening event will be held Saturday, January 24, 2026. The celebration is free to the public and features free brewed coffee all day, food tastings and live music. The coffeehouse is located at 1569 Queen Street East in Toronto. For more information about Good Earth Coffeehouse, visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations across Canada. The first Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991 with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and fresh wholesome food. Good Earth Coffeehouse focuses on creating unique customer experiences through the combination of a distinct coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission – to be a coffeehouse with good food.

