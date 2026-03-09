Good Earth Coffeehouse Reopens in Glenmore Landing Following Beautiful Renovation

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse is proud to announce the reopening of its Glenmore Landing location following a beautiful renovation. Located at 1600 90 Avenue Southwest, the refreshed coffeehouse welcomes guests back with the same exceptional coffee and fresh, wholesome food they love, now in a thoughtfully redesigned space.

The newly renovated coffeehouse offers an updated interior that reflects Good Earth's warm, down-to-earth atmosphere. A neighbourhood gathering place since 1994, the café is excited to welcome the community back into a refreshed space designed for connection and comfort.

"Our team has been looking forward to reopening and sharing this beautiful new space with our guests," says Lesley Yu, owner and operator of Good Earth Coffeehouse Glenmore Landing. "We are proud of how the café looks and feels, and we can't wait to serve our community again."

Good Earth Coffeehouse is passionate about creating excellent experiences. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from fresh ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, and evening treats are served with a welcoming attitude that has defined the brand since 1991.

To celebrate the reopening, the Glenmore Landing location will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 11:00 am, food and drink sampling, entertainment, and free brewed coffee all day. The event is open to the public.

Good Earth Coffeehouse Glenmore Landing is now open and looks forward to welcoming guests back into the newly renovated space. For more information about Good Earth Coffeehouse, visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations across Canada. The first coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991 with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and fresh, wholesome food. Good Earth Coffeehouse focuses on creating unique customer experiences through the combination of a distinct coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission – to be a coffeehouse with good food.

For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Alexander, VP of Marketing, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]