Good Earth Coffeehouse Opened at University of Alberta Hospital

EDMONTON, AB, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at the University of Alberta Hospital (UAH) in Edmonton. Located in the Clinical Sciences Building at 8440 112 St NW, the coffeehouse will provide hospital staff, patients, and visitors with a welcoming space to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food.

Good Earth Coffeehouse at the University of Alberta Hospital (UAH)

The new coffeehouse offers a warm and inviting gathering place within the hospital, creating a moment of comfort and connection in the midst of busy days. Operated in partnership with Sodexo, a global leader in food services and facilities management, this location is designed to support the needs of the healthcare community with convenient access and extended hours.

"Opening in a hospital environment is especially meaningful to us because it allows us to support the people who spend their days caring for others," says Gerry Docherty, President & COO at Good Earth Coffeehouse.

"We're excited to expand our offering at UAH with the opening of our Good Earth location. This new space brings more choice and fresh flavours, while creating a welcoming, high‑quality guest experience for patients, visitors, and hospital staff alike," says James Nesbitt, Chief Operating Officer at Sodexo.

Good Earth Coffeehouse serves Fairtrade Certified coffees alongside fresh, wholesome food prepared daily. From breakfast and lunch to baked treats and snacks, every offering is made with quality ingredients and served with the warm, down-to-earth hospitality that has defined the brand since 1991.

The location officially opened on Friday, May 8, 2026, and now operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Good Earth Coffeehouse at the University of Alberta Hospital looks forward to serving the Edmonton community.

For more information about Good Earth Coffeehouse, visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations across Canada. The first coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991 with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and fresh, wholesome food. Good Earth Coffeehouse focuses on creating unique customer experiences through the combination of a distinct coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission – to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Alexander, VP of Marketing, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]