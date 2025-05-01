OAKVILLE, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Golf Canada and Turkish Airlines are proud to announce a multi-year partnership, naming Turkish Airlines the Official Commercial Airline Partner of the RBC Canadian Open.

The 114th playing of Canada's National Men's Open Championship will take place June 4-8, 2025, for the first time ever at TPC Toronto (North Course) at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont.

As the Official Commercial Airline, Turkish Airlines will elevate the fan experience with the debut of the Turkish Airlines Lounge — a premium onsite viewing space that blends elevated comfort with authentic Türkiye hospitality and cuisine. The airline will also engage fans through a national contest offering the chance to travel to Istanbul and experience world-class golf in Türkiye.

This partnership underscores Turkish Airlines' commitment to bringing people together through sport, and reflects its broader investment in the global golf community. In May 2025, the airline will relaunch the Turkish Airlines Open on the DP World Tour — returning to the Race to Dubai after a six-year hiatus. Turkish Airlines also operates the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort in Antalya, Türkiye, the world's largest amateur golf tournament, hosted across 117 destinations in 73 countries.

Through this collaboration with Golf Canada, Turkish Airlines aims to connect with Canada's passionate and growing golf community, nearly six million active participants, including 360,000 Golf Canada members who posted close to 11 million scores in 2024.

"We are happy to partner with Golf Canada and the RBC Canadian Open as part of our ongoing commitment to building meaningful connections through sport," said Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer. "Golf holds a special place in our global engagement strategy, and we're excited to deliver a world-class experience to Canadian fans that reflects the warmth of Turkish hospitality."

"Welcoming Turkish Airlines as a proud partner of Canada's National Men's Open Championship reflects Golf Canada's vision of aligning with world-class brands committed to growing the game of golf and supporting the sport's long-term growth through multi-year collaborations," said Golf Canada Chief Commercial Officer Mark Palmer.

ABOUT TURKISH AIRLINES

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 476 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 353 worldwide destinations as 300 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

ABOUT THE RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Part of the FedExCup, stars of the PGA TOUR will compete at the RBC Canadian Open, June 4 – 8, 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ont. Conducted by Golf Canada for more than a century, the RBC Canadian Open provides an opportunity for Canada's top talents to compete against the world's best golfers while also creating a positive impact in the event's host community. Established in 1904, Canada's National Open Golf Championship is the third-oldest National Open Golf Championship worldwide next to the British Open and the U.S. Open. The RBC Canadian Open is proudly sponsored by RBC, BDO, Audi, Turkish Airlines, Coca-Cola, Levelwear, SiriusXM, theScore Bet, Hilton, Johnsonville, Sleeman Clear 2.0, Titleist, FootJoy, Humi, Deckorators, Golftown, The Keg, Connect Hearing, Cub Cadet, Cayman Islands, Cottage Springs, Stalk&Barrel, Matt & Steve's, YETI, Magic Windows, WM, Maestro Dobel, Avis, AirMed, Chartright, the Government of Ontario, and the Government of Canada. The RBC Canadian Open is proud to support First Tee - Canada as the event's official charity partner. For more information, visit www.rbccanadianopen.com

ABOUT GOLF CANADA

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing over 360,000 golfers and 1,522 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca/

SOURCE Golf Canada

Media Contacts: Dan Pino | Senior Director, Communications | 416-434-5525 | Golf Canada | [email protected]; Jennifer Williams | VP, Marketing + Communications | 416.648.4997 | Turkish Airlines | [email protected]