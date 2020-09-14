New study explores Canadian parents' views on the importance of imagination

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Goldfish® Crackers, the staple, bite-size snack in many households, has commissioned a nationwide study: The Goldfish Imagination Index, which examines Canadian parents' perceptions of imagination. According to the study, virtually all of Canadian parents (99%) see imagination as an important trait for their children to have (possess), yet two in three feel their kids could utilize their imagination more often. In fact, the research revealed just over half of Canadian parents believe their children use their imaginations less than they did when they were young, with parents also reporting that they feel levels of imagination decrease as kids grow older1. Based on the study results, Canadian parents also believe having a strong imagination increases important personality traits later in life such as innovation (96%), problem-solving (94%), independence (80%) and even overall happiness (84%).

"What the findings of our study show is that there is a strong opportunity for us as parents to nurture imagination in our kids, and we want to help parents do that," says Paloma Bentes, Marketing Director at Campbell Canada. "Our playful cracker shape naturally lends itself to imaginative play and we want to champion the imaginative power of kids – helping parents empower their children to see the unlimited potential that's unlocked when they open up to their own imagination."

Recognizing the importance that Canadian parents place on this topic, Goldfish has introduced "Feed Imagination"— a new brand platform that encourages and fosters imagination in Canadian children. To complement the launch of this brand platform, The Goldfish Imagination Index will serve as a leading source of research and understanding of imagination in Canada.

"We wanted to provide Canadians with insights around the importance of imagination and its impact, especially now with families spending so much time at home," Bentes says. According to the study about a third of Canadian parents feel their children's imagination has suffered during the pandemic. "We are excited to reveal these findings and show how Goldfish is committed to studying imagination, along with helping find ways to celebrate and encourage it in our kids."

Though imagination appears to be so important to Canadian parents, many express that they have trouble increasing it in their children on their own as the study found that six in ten parents could use some assistance in encouraging imagination in their children. To help, Goldfish has launched the #FeedImagination contest, calling Canadian parents to share examples of their kids' imagination for a chance to bring it to life. Until October 13, parents can submit via Instagram or through the Goldfish contest website www.feedimagination.ca. Quebec parents can also participate in a French version of the contest through www.nourrirlimagination.ca and Instagram. Winners will have the chance to have their story submissions brought to life nationwide on billboards or through digital storybooks.

Other key findings from The Goldfish Imagination Index:

Importance of Imagination for Children's Development : Virtually all parents (at least 94%) agree that imagination helps their children develop a myriad of positive traits

94% of parents agree that a strong imagination will help their kids succeed academically

Imagination at home: With most Canadians spending more time at home this year, parents are split on the impact this time has had on their children's imagination. Three in ten parents say their children's imagination has suffered during the pandemic, one third say it stayed the same, and slightly over one third say their children's imagination has increased during the pandemic

With most Canadians spending more time at home this year, parents are split on the impact this time has had on their children's imagination. Three in ten parents say their children's imagination has suffered during the pandemic, one third say it stayed the same, and slightly over one third say their children's imagination has increased during the pandemic Signs That Children Could Use Their Imagination More: 77% of Canadian parents point to excessive technology use as a key sign that they could use their imagination more. The other top signs are related to theme of kids having trouble creating their own fun/ideas (e.g. difficulty entertaining themselves 49%, getting bored easily 66%, needing help coming up with ideas on their own 46%)

77% of Canadian parents point to excessive technology use as a key sign that they could use their imagination more. The other top signs are related to theme of kids having trouble creating their own fun/ideas (e.g. difficulty entertaining themselves 49%, getting bored easily 66%, needing help coming up with ideas on their own 46%) Imagination as a "Constructive" Trait: When asked which activities encourage imagination, parents are most likely to say building or constructing things encourages imagination (99%), but also point to artistic activities, such as reading, acting or storytelling (97%).

When asked which activities encourage imagination, parents are most likely to say building or constructing things encourages imagination (99%), but also point to artistic activities, such as reading, acting or storytelling (97%). Key Regional Findings:

Parents in Quebec are less likely to say a strong imagination will help their children grow into strong leaders (61% vs. 74% nationwide) but more likely to say imagination will help their children become team players (70% vs. 61% nationwide).

Parents in Atlantic Canada are more likely to say their children use their imaginations less than when they were growing up (62% vs. 52% nationwide), and are also more likely to say encouraging imagination in their children is difficult (58% vs. 50% nationwide).

Parents in British Columbia are more likely to say they could use help encouraging imagination in their children (74% vs. 62% nationwide)

About Campbell Company of Canada

About The Goldfish Imagination Index

These are the findings of a study conducted by Goldfish Canada from August 24, 2020 to August 31, 2020 with a representative sample of n=1,507 online Canadian parents (age 18+ yrs.) with children aged 4 to 12 who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. The margin of error for this study was +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.



































1 In the study, almost 90% of parents said imagination increases during a child's early years, whereas only one in ten said it increases during teenage years.

