GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES UPDATE ON CANADA POST STRIKE DELAY IN MAILING OF 2024 MATERIALS

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. ("Golden" or the "Fund") would like to advise that the Fund's 2024 annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Golden will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. (Saskatchewan time) at Suite 1201 – 409 3rd Avenue S, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the mailing of paper copies of the Fund's Notice of Meeting, Information Circular, proxy form, audited annual financial statements and management reports of fund performance (collectively, the "Materials"), will be delayed and delivered once postal service resumes. Shareholders receiving electronic copies will continue to be sent the Materials electronically. Golden's Materials are filed and can be retrieved on the Fund's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available electronically at GoldenOpportunities.ca

Requests for Paper Copies of Materials

Registered shareholders requesting paper copies of the Materials, including proxy form, for the meeting may contact the Fund at 1-888-866-4494 or [email protected]. To be valid, the proxy must be returned at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) preceding the Meeting.

You are encouraged to vote your shares prior to the Meeting as set forth in the Information Circular. Anyone who regards their physical attendance at the Meeting as essential is asked to contact the Fund at [email protected] so that appropriate arrangements can be made. If physical attendance is preferred, shareholders of the Fund should plan to arrive at the Meeting prior to its commencement at 10:00 a.m. (Saskatchewan Time) to allow for the registration of shareholders between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

About Golden Opportunities Fund Inc.

Founded over 25 years ago, Golden is the first and longest-standing Provincial Retail Venture Capital (RVC) Fund in Saskatchewan. Golden makes strategic investments in high-growth sectors of the economy to maximize shareholder value.

SOURCE Golden Opportunities Fund Inc.

For further information, please contact: Grant J. Kook, President and CEO, Westcap Mgt. Ltd., Fund Manager for Golden Opportunities Fund Inc., Suite 601, 409 3rd Ave South Saskatoon, SK, Tel: (306) 652-5557; Wanda Hunchak, Executive Vice President, Westcap Mgt. Ltd., Fund Manager for Golden Opportunities Fund Inc., Suite 601, 409 3rd Ave South Saskatoon, SK, Tel: (306) 652-5557