GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES FUND INC. ANNOUNCES NEW AGENT

SASKATOON, SK, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. (the "Fund") announced today that Designed Securities Ltd. (the "Agent") has been retained by the Fund to act as agent and principal distributor for the distribution of the Class A-B (SK) Shares, Class A-F (SK) Shares, Class A-B (MB) Shares, Class A-F (MB) Shares, Class I-B (SK) Shares, Class I-F (SK) Shares, Class I-B (MB) Shares, Class I-F (MB) Shares, Class R-B (SK) Shares and Class R-F (SK) Shares, as successor to Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. The Agent and the Fund have entered into an agency agreement (the "Agency Agreement") dated March 31, 2025. The Agent will commence its duties as agent and principal distributor of the Fund effective April 1, 2025.

The Agency Agreement constitutes a material contract. Copies of the material contracts, as well as additional information relating to the Fund can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Golden Opportunities Fund Inc.

Founded over 25 years ago, Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. is the first and longest-standing Provincial Retail Venture Capital (RVC) Fund in Saskatchewan. The Fund makes strategic investments in high-growth sectors of the economy to maximize shareholder value.

