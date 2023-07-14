Golden Arrow Grants Stock Options

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 6,950,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on July 13, 2028, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.10. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Golden Arrow :

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well leveraged to the price of gold, having monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring the advanced San Pietro Cu-Au-Co project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes more than 180,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

