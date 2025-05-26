Golden Arrow Appoints New President & CEO

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V: GRG, FSE: G6A, OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikolaos Cacos as President & CEO of the Company. Joseph Grosso, who is stepping down from those roles, will continue to serve as a director and Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Cacos commented, "I am grateful to Joe for entrusting this role to me. His pioneering vision and entrepreneurial acumen has spearheaded Golden Arrow's many successes, including the discovery and monetizing of our Gualcamayo royalty; the discovery, development and sale of the Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc deposit; the growth of a portfolio of highly prospective properties in Argentina; and, most recently, a new deposit discovery at the Company's San Pietro IOCG project in Chile. He has built a cohesive team in three countries, and we all look forward to his continued guidance in his role as Chairman as we work to carry-on Golden Arrow's success."

Previously, as Vice President, Corporate Development and a Director for Golden Arrow, Mr. Cacos has played an integral role in the management and development of the Company. Mr. Cacos has held senior level executive roles in all of the Grosso Group companies since the group's inception in 1993. His work has been essential in seeing those companies through major milestones, including recent transactions with international conglomerates Stellantis N.V. and Corporación América Group.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

