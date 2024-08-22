Gold Candle unveils new website, set to reveal strategic vision at 2024 Precious Metals Summit

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Gold Candle ("Gold Candle" or the "Company") a leading player in the precious metals sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.GoldCandle.com. The revamped site offers an enhanced user experience, providing visitors with streamlined access to the latest company news, investor information, and updates on its flagship project, the iconic Kerr-Addison mine.

The launch of the new website comes just in time for Gold Candle's participation in the highly anticipated 2024 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Executive Chair Michael Berns and Lead Director Ebe Scherkus will lead the Company's presence at the event, holding exclusive one-on-one meetings with investors and presenting a comprehensive update on Gold Candle's strategic vision for the Kerr-Addison mine.

Attendees of the Summit are invited to join the presentation on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 2:45 p.m. MDT, where Messrs. Berns and Scherkus will share insights into the Company's future plans and the pivotal role Kerr-Addison will play in shaping the next chapter of Gold Candle's growth.

The presentation will be recorded and made available on the Company's website for those unable to attend.

About Gold Candle

Gold Candle, a private company, has identified 1.8Moz of indicated and 3.4Moz of inferred gold resources at the iconic Kerr-Addison mine in northeastern Ontario, located 650km north of Toronto, Canada. The mine, part of the prolific Abitibi gold belt which extends eastward to Quebec, historically produced 11Moz of gold at an average grade of 9 g/t. It benefits from excellent infrastructure, including major highways, rail and air access, and is surrounded by other mining centres and operating gold mines.

About Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek

The Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek is the world's premier independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. This event brings together institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate executives from senior precious metals companies with management teams of close to 200 issuers representing the world's mining and mineral exploration sectors.

Media Contact: Leon LeBlanc, President & COO, [email protected]