Pierre Lassonde named Executive Chairman of Gold Candle

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Gold Candle Ltd. ("Gold Candle" or the "Company"), a privately held Canadian advanced gold exploration company which owns the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine in Virginiatown, Ontario is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Lassonde as Executive Chairman, effective today.

Michael Berns, the company's founder and outgoing Executive Chairman, stated "This is one of the finest moments of my career, as I am thrilled that Pierre, a recognized leader in the gold industry, will be taking on this key role in the Company. Pierre brings decades of experience with an outstanding track-record of building successful precious metal companies, creating substantial wealth and shareholder returns. Since becoming a shareholder in 2021 he and his partners, have invested over C$100 million – diversifying the shareholder base to include, strategic corporate investors and institutional shareholders." Mr. Berns said. "Having founded, built and lead the Company to where it is today, I look back taking immense pride in all that has been accomplished. That said, there is no one better to take Gold Candle to new heights and ultimately to create long-term value for shareholders than Pierre. I am grateful for the contribution of my team and to all the people who have contributed to Gold Candle over these past 10 years. Thank you."

"I am very excited at the opportunity to lead this Company through its next stage of growth and development." said Mr. Lassonde. "The Kerr-Addison Gold Mine has an incredible legacy in Canada, with many chapters still to be written. I always say that the great orebodies of the world keep on giving – and this will be no different. We have been investors in Gold Candle since 2021 and have worked to bring in, not only strategic partners, but our network of technical talents and equity investors. My job now is to guide Gold Candle through an aggressive exploration program, the completion of a technical report and ultimately to create value for shareholders by way of a public offering or a trade-sale. We look forward to working with all our stakeholders at Kerr-Addison and the team at Gold Candle as we advance this project to become Ontario's next gold mine."

In order to facilitate the Executive Chairman transition, Mark Wellings has agreed to step down as a director. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Wellings for his substantial contribution during his tenure. Michael Berns will remain a director of Gold Candle.

About Gold Candle Ltd.

Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and highly experienced group of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in the McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Our approach to responsible mineral exploration is to perform our activities in a manner that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders and respect people and the environment.

Media Contact: Leon LeBlanc, President & COO, [email protected]