Gold Candle Appoints Dean Crick as Vice-President of Exploration

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Gold Candle ("Gold Candle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Crick as Vice-President of Exploration effective October 29th 2024.

Dean Crick is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience primarily in Northern Ontario. Most recently Dean held the position of Canadian Exploration Manager for Alamos Gold where was instrumental in exploration successes at their Canadian operations Young-Davidson, Island Gold in addition to their Lynn Lake's advanced development project. Prior to that, Dean worked for TMAC as Director of Geoscience. He also held the role of Director of Geology, Chief Geologist and Exploration Manager for several well-established operators across Canada. Leading teams from discovery to production for both open-pit and underground deposits. Dean has a B.Sc. in Geological Sciences from Brock University, a M.Sc. in Economic Geology from Laurentian University and is a Professional Geologist in the province or Ontario. He has been an author and Qualified Person for several NI 43-101 Technical Reports through his professional career.

Léon LeBlanc, President and COO, commented: "I am very happy to be announcing the addition of Dean Crick to the growing Gold Candle team. Having worked with Dean previously, I know that his experience in near mine exploration, his expertise in mineral resource estimation and his capacity to lead teams from discovery to production will give significant value to the Company as we continue to explore our Kerr-Addison property and advance through various development milestones. His experience at several high-grade gold deposits including the Dome, Campbell and Red Lake Gold Mines in both production geology and near-mine exploration with similar scale open pit and underground endowment as the Kerr Addison deposit will have a positive impact on our work. Dean is joining us as we're actively defining new and exiting mineralization below our Resource pit shell at the Kerr, in addition to our emerging Geminid nickel sulfide discovery. As the Company is completing our 30,000m program, Dean will play a pivotal role in building on the successes of 2024 and leading our 2025 exploration and development programs.

About Gold Candle

Gold Candle, a private company, has identified 1.8Moz of indicated and 3.4Moz of inferred gold resources at the iconic Kerr-Addison mine in northeastern Ontario, located 650km north of Toronto, Canada. The mine, part of the prolific Abitibi gold belt which extends eastward to Quebec, historically produced 11Moz of gold at an average grade of 9 g/t. It benefits from excellent infrastructure, including major highways, rail and air access, and is surrounded by other mining centres and operating gold mines.

