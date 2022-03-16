FORT-COULONGE, QC, March 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Member of Parliament Sophie Chatel, on behalf of the Minister of Sports and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honorable Pascale St-Onge, announced today a non-repayable contribution of $390,000 to the three Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités (SADCs) in the Outaouais region to help SMEs go green.

"Our small and medium-sized businesses are the pillars of our economy. It's important to assist them so that they can reach their full potential. That is why I am very proud to announce this non-repayable contribution to the three SADCs in the Outaouais region that will support our businesses in their green shift. It is essential to equip our businesses so that they can excel in tomorrow's economy." Sophie Chatel, member of Parliament for Pontiac

"We are taking concrete steps to help communities and small businesses accelerate Quebec's green shift. With this support, we are giving the Outaouais SADCs the means to help even more organizations adopt environmentally responsible practices and clean technologies. In this way, the SADCs are contributing to the achievement of our government's objectives for a green and sustainable economy." The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

This financial assistance comes at the perfect time for the Outaouais SADCs, which for several years have been integrating sustainable development principles into their local economic development projects and technical support services. This support from Canada Economic Development will allow them to continue helping businesses improve their environmental and economic performance and assisting communities with local economic development projects that promote sustainable development.

"SADC Pontiac has supported the growth and sustainable development of businesses such as Bryson Lake Lodge. The tourism industry holds great importance for the future growth of our region and we will continue to offer the necessary support and resources to all entrepreneurs looking to make the green shift." – Ken Pack, Vice-president – SADC Pontiac

"It has always been a priority to protect our resources for the succession of our business which is why we at Bryson Lake Lodge take special consideration for our natural environment when it comes to managing our fishery and wildlife population. Equally as important to us, is to encourage and support our local economy as much as possible." - Denis Lebrun, Bryson Lake Lodge

The region's SADCs have spearheaded a number of sustainable development projects in recent years. Their close ties to entrepreneurs and economic stakeholders positions them as key players in initiatives to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This program will provide needed sustainable development support and expertise for small businesses and communities.

ABOUT SADC PONTIAC

SADC Pontiac is an organization financially supported by Canada Economic Development that contributes to the growth and success of entrepreneurs in the region through financing, coaching and local economic development activities, all with a view to sustainable development.

