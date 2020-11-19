Going Green For The Holidays: Hudson's Bay Introduces New Eco-Friendly Gift Cards

Hudson's Bay's new digital gift cards can be personalized with messages and a photo from the gift giver. Digital gift cards can be purchased anytime and scheduled for delivery, so they arrive in a lucky someone's inbox exactly at the right moment. Hudson's Bay gift cards never expire.

"We know our customers are seeking more sustainable choices and products that contribute to the well-being of our planet. As a purpose-led retailer, we are always striving to do better, which includes reducing our environmental footprint. Hudson's Bay is phasing out all PVC gift cards and moving forward, will only offer paper or digital gift cards to be used at Hudson's Bay and on thebay.com," says Meghan Nameth, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson's Bay.

Available today in-stores and on thebay.com, consumers can choose from two plastic-free holiday gift card designs and load a value between $10 to $5,000. Plus, with every gift card purchase of $100 or more made in-store from Nov 20-29, shoppers will receive an additional $15 promotional gift card valid from Dec 2-24—just in time for the holiday season!

The new widely-recyclable gift cards maintain the level of quality of its PVC predecessor—snap-proof and water-resistant with festive and fun designs making for the perfect earth-conscious gift.

ADDITIONAL GIFT CARD AND PAYMENT OFFERS AT HUDSON'S BAY

B2B Gift Cards: Treating clients or staff? Hudson's Bay offers discount incentives for corporate gift card purchases. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

Treating clients or staff? Bay offers discount incentives for corporate gift card purchases. For more information, please contact . Gift Card Exchange : Not satisfied with the gift card received from another company? Notify CardSwap here , and exchange it for a Hudson's Bay e-gift card and get back to shopping in as little as two business days.

Not satisfied with the gift card received from another company? Notify CardSwap , and exchange it for a Bay e-gift card and get back to shopping in as little as two business days. Buy Now, Pay Later: Hudson's Bay is pleased to offer customers a buy-now-pay-later purchasing program through Paybright, which helps manage the financial stress of paying in one sum during the peak holiday shopping season. Beginning November 24 , customers on thebay.com can opt to pay in four interest-free , bi-monthly installments.

Hudson's Bay is pleased to offer customers a buy-now-pay-later purchasing program through Paybright, which helps manage the financial stress of paying in one sum during the peak holiday shopping season. Beginning , customers on thebay.com can opt to pay in four , bi-monthly installments. Need more help? Find more on Hudson's Bay holiday services here .

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

