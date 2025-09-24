goeasy Ltd. Responds to Misleading Short Seller Report

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit scores, today provided the following response to a false and malicious short attack: goeasy is aware of the report published by Jehoshaphat Research, a firm that has taken a short position in our shares and therefore stands to benefit financially from a decline in our stock price.

We categorically deny and refute the characterizations and conclusions presented in this report and want to assure all stakeholders that goeasy remains confident in both the quality of our consumer loan portfolio and our ability to serve Canadians with near-to-non-prime credit in a responsible, sustainable way. To our knowledge, this short seller has not made any effort to engage with us. Instead, it chose to publish an unfounded and misleading document with the clear purpose of advancing its short-selling agenda.

For decades, goeasy has delivered profitable growth, exercised disciplined risk management, and provided transparent financial reporting, consistent with industry standards. Our ongoing investor reports and audited financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, all demonstrate our commitment to transparency.

The Company currently has a provision for future loan losses of over $400 million on its balance sheet. This provision has already been expensed through the income statement and resides on the balance sheet to absorb future losses. Already in the first half of the year, the Company has received net principal payments from its customers in excess of $600 million and generated revenues of $810 million, which together demonstrate the quality and health of our loan portfolio.

The Company also reaffirms its most recently issued guidance and stands firmly behind its results, which reflect the strength and quality of our business.

We caution shareholders from making investment decisions based on the short seller report.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,200 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.6 million Canadians and originated over C$17.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including inclusion in TIME Magazine's inaugural list of Canada's Best Companies, 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over C$6.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations regarding the use of net proceeds of the Notes offering and the effect of the Currency Swap. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors". The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

For further information contact:

James Obright

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

(905) 272-2788

SOURCE goeasy Ltd