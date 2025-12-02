goeasy Ltd. Announces CEO Change

Dan Rees to step down as Chief Executive Officer due to a personal health matter

Patrick Ens appointed as next CEO effective January 1, 2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading near-to-non-prime consumer lenders, today announced that Dan Rees will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective December 31, 2025, due to a blood disorder that requires him to resign from his position. The Board of Directors will appoint Patrick Ens, currently President of easyfinancial, as the Company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

To ensure continuity, Mr. Rees will serve as Special Advisor to the CEO from January 1 through June 30, 2026.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to extend our appreciation to Dan for his leadership during what has been a brief but important period for our organization," said David Ingram, Executive Chair of goeasy. "Dan stepped into the role during a pivotal phase in our evolution and brought his experience and insights to the organization. While this was an unexpected development for Dan and for goeasy, we fully respect and support his decision to prioritize his health. We are grateful that he will remain involved to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to Patrick."

Mr. Rees added, "It has been an honour to serve as CEO of goeasy. This is an exceptional organization with a meaningful mission, an ambitious strategy, and a strong team. Although my health requires me to step back from the demands of this role, I will be fine, and I remain deeply committed to supporting Patrick and the business through this transition."

The Board's decision to appoint Patrick Ens reflects a thoughtful succession planning process that identified him (externally) in 2023 as a high-potential future CEO. He joined goeasy in 2024, after a successful 17-year tenure with Capital One Canada before joining goeasy. Prior to being appointed President of Capital One Canada in 2021, Patrick held numerous other executive positions within the marketing, risk and product functions, after beginning his career there as a risk analyst. At goeasy, Patrick has demonstrated exceptional strategic leadership, his deep expertise in consumer lending and credit, and a proven ability to elevate high-performing teams. Under his guidance, easyfinancial has experienced some of its strongest periods of balanced growth. Patrick obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University in 2006 and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Lenders Association in 2025.

"Patrick was viewed as a succession candidate prior to joining goeasy and that has only been reinforced since the day he joined our team," continued Mr. Ingram who served as goeasy's CEO for 18 years. "He combines analytical strength, operational experience, and a deep understanding of the needs of everyday Canadians. The Board of Directors and I are confident that Patrick is the right leader to guide goeasy as we continue our growth trajectory and pursue our long-term ambition of becoming the leading non-prime lender in Canada and beyond."

Mr. Ens said, "I am honoured by the confidence that the Board and our executive team have placed in me. goeasy is an extraordinary company with a clear purpose and a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to building on Dan's contributions, working closely with our talented teams across Canada, and continuing our commitment to responsible lending and exceptional customer experiences."

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,300 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.6 million Canadians and originated approximately $18.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including inclusion in TIME Magazine's inaugural list of Canada's Best Companies, 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.7 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

Media Contacts:

James Obright

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

(905) 272-2788

Holly Unruh

Senior Communications Manager

(647) 654-0120

SOURCE goeasy Ltd