goeasy Ltd. Reports Results for the Third Quarter

goeasy Ltd

Nov 05, 2025, 16:15 ET

Loan Originations of $946 million, up 13% from $839 million
 Loan Growth of $336 million, up 32% from $255 million
 Loan Portfolio of $5.44 billion, up 24% from $4.39 billion
 Revenue of $440 million, up 15% from $383 million
 Net Charge Off Rate of 8.9%, down 30 bps from 9.2%
 Diluted EPS of $1.98; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $4.12, down 5% from $4.32

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit scores, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated $946 million in loan originations, up 13% compared to $839 million produced in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in lending was driven by a robust volume of applications for credit, which were up 22% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across all our product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity lending, automotive financing and point-of-sale financing.

The increase in loan originations during the quarter led to growth in the loan portfolio of $336 million, in line with the Company's outlook range of between $325 million and $350 million. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $5.44 billion, up 24% from $4.39 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Total annualized yield (including ancillary products) realized on average consumer loans receivable was 31.4% in the quarter, down 180 bps from the same period in 2024. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $440 million, up 15% from $383 million in the third quarter of last year. 

During the quarter, the annualized net charge off rate was 8.9%, down 30 bps from 9.2% in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to an increase in secured loans in the product mix and ongoing optimization of credit, underwriting and collection practices. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased to 8.13%, compared to 7.92% in the second quarter of 2025 in response to elevated use of borrower assistance programs and higher early-stage delinquencies attributable to persistent weak macroeconomic conditions.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $166 million, up 4% from $160 million in the third quarter of 2024. Operating margin for the third quarter was 37.8%, down from 41.7% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported adjusted operating income2 of $170 million, an increase of 4% compared to $163 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating margin1 for the third quarter was 38.6%, down from 42.6% in the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio1 for the third quarter of 2025 was 23.4%, a slight increase from 23.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

The third quarter was impacted by a $43.1 million non-cash fair value change on prepayment options related to notes payable, resulting in net income of $33.1 million, down 61% from $84.9 million in the same period of 2024, and diluted earnings per share of $1.98, down 59% from the $4.88 reported in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income2 was $68.9 million, down 8% from $75.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $4.12, down 5% from $4.32 in the third quarter of 2024. Return on equity during the quarter was 10.8%, compared to 29.1% in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on equity1 was 22.6% in the quarter, compared to 25.7% in the same period of 2024.

"Carrying forward our momentum from the second quarter, strong consumer appetite for credit continued in Q3 with application volumes up 22% over last year. This translated into loan receivable growth of $336 million and quarter ending consumer loans receivable of $5.44 billion. However, as we had been anticipating, the economic climate continued to be challenging and this was reflected in our early-stage delinquencies." said Dan Rees, goeasy's Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers are resilient and have been managing through a protracted period of stress and ongoing uncertainty. We have supported them by optimizing our borrower assistance tools while remaining highly focused on cash collections. We have increased provisions for the quarter accordingly." Mr. Rees continued. "With the strong progress through the first nine months of the year, we remain confident in the long-term potential of the business."

Other Key Third Quarter Highlights
 (Third quarter 2025 relative to third quarter 2024, where applicable)

easyfinancial

  • Record revenue of $403 million, up 17%
  • 48% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 45%
  • Strong volume of applications for credit, up 22%
  • New customer volume at 54,600, up 13%
  • 73% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 72%
  • Strong volume of originations in automotive financing, up 19%
  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to a record $8.0 million, an increase of 22%
  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 27.7%, down from 29.3%
  • Operating income of $177 million, up 2%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $37.5 million, down slightly from $37.7 million
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $150.8 million, up 34%
  • Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $15.1 million, up 17%
  • Operating income of $8.7 million, down 24%

Overall

  • 97th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 2025 marks the 21st consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11th consecutive year with a dividend increase
  • 62nd consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth
  • Over 1.6 million total customers served since easyfinancial's inception
  • Acquired and organically originated approximately $18.5 billion in loans since easyfinancial's inception
  • Adjusted return on equity1 of 22.6%, down from 25.7%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.1%, down from 6.6%
  • Debt to adjusted tangible equity4 of 3.97x on September 30, 2025

Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of 2025, the Company funded $2.53 billion in loan originations, up 7% from $2.35 billion in the same period of 2024. The consumer loans receivable portfolio finished at $5.44 billion, up 24% from $4.39 billion as of September 30, 2024. The annualized net charge off rate for the first nine months of 2025 was 8.8%, down 40 bps from 9.2% in the same period of 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, the Company produced record revenues of $1.25 billion, up 12% compared to $1.12 billion in the same period of 2024. Operating income for the period was a record $472 million compared with $445 million in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of $28 million or 6%. Adjusted operating income2 for the first nine months of 2025 was a record $483 million, 5% higher compared to $460 million in the same period of 2024. Efficiency ratio1 for the first nine months of 2025 was 25.0%, an improvement of 80 bps from 25.8% in the same period of 2024.

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $159 million and diluted earnings per share was $9.47 compared with $209 million or $12.06 per share. Adjusted net income2 for the first nine months of 2025 was $197 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $11.76, compared with $213 million or $12.26 per share, decreases of 7% and 4%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 17.7%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 22.0%, down from 25.2% in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $6.20 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 27% from $4.89 billion as of September 30, 2024, primarily driven by growth in consumer loans receivable.

On August 20, 2025, the Company issued US$450 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due February 2031 (the "USD Notes"). Concurrent with the issuance, the Company entered into cross-currency swaps to hedge the USD Notes at a CAD interest rate of 6.106%. Additionally, the Company issued $175 million of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due May 2030 (the "CAD Notes"), increasing the Company's total outstanding May 2030 CAD Notes to $325 million. Total gross proceeds from the USD Notes and CAD Notes offerings was $796 million. The Company used the net proceeds to partially repay indebtedness under its secured facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company renewed its revolving securitization warehouse facility collateralized by consumer loans (the "Securitization Warehouse Facility"). Capacity under the Securitization Warehouse Facility was maintained at $1.4 billion on substantially similar terms. The new maturity date for the Securitization Warehouse Facility is October 30, 2026.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $142 million compared to $126 million in the third quarter of 2024. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, the Company has approximately $2.31 billion in total funding capacity as of November 1, 2025 and a debt to adjusted tangible equity ratio of 3.97x as of September 30, 2025. The debt to adjusted tangible equity ratio is elevated relative to the prior quarter primarily due to higher levels of cash and liquidity on the balance sheet following the August 2025 offerings of USD Notes and CAD Notes. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.  

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.6%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.1%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $350 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $500 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share payable on January 9, 2026 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 26, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships,  the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,300 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.6 million Canadians and originated approximately $18.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including inclusion in TIME Magazine's inaugural list of Canada's Best Companies, 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.7 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca,  www.easyhome.ca.

Notes:

1  These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.










INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION




(Unaudited)





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)













As At

As At




September 30,

December 31,




2025

2024






ASSETS 





Cash 



501,914

251,381

Accounts receivable



44,910

42,438

Prepaid expenses



10,646

9,488

Income taxes recoverable



3,116

-

Consumer loans receivable, net 



5,169,753

4,366,533

Investments 



40,118

41,918

Lease assets



36,121

40,973

Derivative financial assets 



20,656

60,675

Deferred income tax assets, net



10,474

-

Property and equipment, net



31,271

35,004

Right-of-use assets, net



50,698

54,224

Intangible assets, net



103,740

110,979

Goodwill



180,923

180,923

TOTAL ASSETS



6,204,340

5,194,536






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Revolving credit facility 



(2,264)

21,797

Accounts payable and other liabilities



80,597

156,903

Income taxes payable



-

24,567

Dividends payable 



23,478

19,519

Unearned revenue



29,715

25,864

Accrued interest payable



84,675

49,003

Deferred income tax liabilities, net 



-

4,184

Lease liabilities



57,835

62,164

Secured borrowings 



91,625

120,335

Revolving securitization warehouse facilities 



857,239

1,073,876

Derivative financial liabilities 



30,689

21,466

Notes payable 



3,719,872

2,413,795

TOTAL LIABILITIES



4,973,461

3,993,473






Shareholders' equity





Share capital 



427,498

438,302

Contributed surplus



37,464

26,942

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(32,133)

(56,938)

Retained earnings



798,050

792,757

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,230,879

1,201,063

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



6,204,340

5,194,536

goeasy Ltd.










INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Unaudited)





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)




















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024






REVENUE





Interest income

328,045

282,665

939,359

817,459

Lease revenue

21,250

23,439

65,314

72,194

Commissions earned

79,372

69,703

221,180

204,634

Charges and fees

11,548

7,388

24,534

23,817


440,215

383,195

1,250,387

1,118,104






OPERATING EXPENSES










BAD DEBTS 

157,162

121,092

424,568

338,786






OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES





Salaries and benefits

51,455

44,311

153,030

151,330

Share-based compensation 

3,594

3,894

13,741

12,484

Technology costs

10,943

9,960

35,746

28,290

Underwriting and collections

9,891

4,944

25,724

14,835

Advertising and promotion

7,132

6,768

24,156

23,708

Occupancy

5,388

5,078

16,390

15,572

Other expenses

7,866

6,249

23,114

25,399


96,269

81,204

291,901

271,618






DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION





Depreciation of lease assets

6,957

7,538

20,887

21,860

Amortization of intangible assets 

5,638

5,693

16,939

17,420

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

5,332

5,342

15,921

16,096

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,666

2,645

7,928

7,722


20,593

21,218

61,675

63,098






TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

274,024

223,514

778,144

673,502






OPERATING INCOME

166,191

159,681

472,243

444,602






OTHER (LOSS) INCOME

(1,800)

4,165

(1,800)

(2,973)






FINANCE COSTS 

(118,767)

(47,850)

(251,451)

(153,847)






INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

45,624

115,996

218,992

287,782






INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) 





Current

18,915

31,288

82,867

83,622

Deferred

(6,381)

(232)

(22,907)

(5,125)


12,534

31,056

59,960

78,497






NET INCOME

33,090

84,940

159,032

209,285






BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 

2.01

4.95

9.59

12.25

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 

1.98

4.88

9.47

12.06

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)











Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total






Revenue





Interest income

316,463

11,582

-

328,045

Lease revenue

-

21,250

-

21,250

Commissions earned

75,383

3,989

-

79,372

Charges and fees

10,822

726

-

11,548


402,668

37,547

-

440,215






Operating expenses 





Bad debts

150,428

6,734

-

157,162

Other operating expenses

65,330

13,154

17,785

96,269

Depreciation and amortization

9,953

8,998

1,642

20,593


225,711

28,886

19,427

274,024






Operating income (loss)

176,957

8,661

(19,427)

166,191






Other loss




(1,800)






Finance costs




(118,767)






Income before income taxes




45,624






Income taxes




12,534






Net income 




33,090






Diluted earnings per share




1.98







Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total






Revenue





Interest income

272,755

9,910

-

282,665

Lease revenue

-

23,439

-

23,439

Commissions earned

66,220

3,483

-

69,703

Charges and fees

6,528

860

-

7,388


345,503

37,692

-

383,195






Operating expenses 





Bad debts

117,391

3,701

-

121,092

Other operating expenses

45,762

12,924

22,518

81,204

Depreciation and amortization

9,840

9,690

1,688

21,218


172,993

26,315

24,206

223,514






Operating income (loss)

172,510

11,377

(24,206)

159,681






Other income




4,165






Finance costs




(47,850)






Income before income taxes




115,996






Income taxes




31,056






Net income 




84,940






Diluted earnings per share




4.88


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total






Revenue





Interest income

906,167

33,192

-

939,359

Lease revenue

-

65,314

-

65,314

Commissions earned

209,820

11,360

-

221,180

Charges and fees

22,354

2,180

-

24,534


1,138,341

112,046

-

1,250,387






Operating expenses 





Bad debts

407,965

16,603

-

424,568

Other operating expenses

191,034

40,331

60,536

291,901

Depreciation and amortization

29,643

27,028

5,004

61,675


628,642

83,962

65,540

778,144






Operating income (loss)

509,699

28,084

(65,540)

472,243






Other loss




(1,800)






Finance costs




(251,451)






Income before income taxes




218,992






Income taxes




59,960






Net income 




159,032






Diluted earnings per share




9.47







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total






Revenue





Interest income

787,693

29,766

-

817,459

Lease revenue

-

72,194

-

72,194

Commissions earned

194,132

10,502

-

204,634

Charges and fees

21,245

2,572

-

23,817


1,003,070

115,034

-

1,118,104






Operating expenses 





Bad debts

328,224

10,562

-

338,786

Other operating expenses

153,038

41,488

77,092

271,618

Depreciation and amortization

29,587

28,399

5,112

63,098


510,849

80,449

82,204

673,502






Operating income (loss)

492,221

34,585

(82,204)

444,602






Other loss




(2,973)










(153,847)






Income before income taxes




287,782










78,497






Net income 




209,285






Diluted earnings per share




12.06

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS




(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)









Three Months Ended




September 30, 

September 30, 

Variance 

Variance 

2025

2024

$ / bps

% change






Summary Financial Results





Revenue

440,215

383,195

57,020

14.9 %

Bad debts

157,162

121,092

36,070

29.8 %

Other operating expenses

96,269

81,204

15,065

18.6 %

EBITDA1

178,027

177,526

501

0.3 %

EBITDA margin1

40.4 %

46.3 %

(590 bps)

(12.7 %)

Depreciation and amortization

20,593

21,218

(625)

(2.9 %)

Operating income

166,191

159,681

6,510

4.1 %

Operating margin

37.8 %

41.7 %

(390 bps)

(9.4 %)

Other (loss) income

(1,800)

4,165

(5,965)

(143.2 %)

Finance costs

118,767

47,850

70,917

148.2 %

Effective income tax rate

27.5 %

26.8 %

70 bps

2.6 %

Net income 

33,090

84,940

(51,850)

(61.0 %)

Diluted earnings per share

1.98

4.88

(2.90)

(59.4 %)

Return on receivables

2.5 %

7.9 %

(540 bps)

(68.4 %)

Return on assets

2.2 %

7.1 %

(490 bps)

(69.0 %)

Return on equity

10.8 %

29.1 %

(1,830 bps)

(62.9 %)

Return on tangible common equity1

14.4 %

37.8 %

(2,340 bps)

(61.9 %)






Adjusted Financial Results 1





Other operating expenses

102,961

88,640

14,321

16.2 %

Efficiency ratio

23.4 %

23.1 %

30 bps

1.3 %

Operating income

169,731

163,058

6,673

4.1 %

Operating margin

38.6 %

42.6 %

(400 bps)

(9.3 %)

Net income

68,926

75,123

(6,197)

(8.2 %)

Diluted earnings per share

4.12

4.32

(0.20)

(4.6 %)

Return on receivables

5.2 %

7.0 %

(180 bps)

(25.7 %)

Return on assets

4.7 %

6.3 %

(160 bps)

(25.4 %)

Return on equity

22.6 %

25.7 %

(310 bps)

(12.1 %)

Return on tangible common equity

28.0 %

32.5 %

(450 bps)

(13.8 %)






Key Performance Indicators










Segment Financials





easyfinancial revenue

402,668

345,503

57,165

16.5 %

easyfinancial operating margin

43.9 %

49.9 %

(600 bps)

(12.0 %)

easyhome revenue

37,547

37,692

(145)

(0.4 %)

easyhome operating margin

23.1 %

30.2 %

(710 bps)

(23.5 %)






Portfolio Indicators





Gross consumer loans receivable

5,435,477

4,393,353

1,042,124

23.7 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable

335,751

255,198

80,553

31.6 %

Gross loan originations

945,730

839,446

106,284

12.7 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

31.4 %

33.2 %

(180 bps)

(5.4 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

8.9 %

9.2 %

(30 bps)

(3.3 %)

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1

141,575

126,064

15,511

12.3 %

Potential monthly leasing revenue1

6,292

6,989

(697)

(10.0 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on receivables, adjusted return on equity,  adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.


Nine Months Ended




September 30, 

September 30, 

Variance 

Variance 

2025

2024

$ / bps

% change






Summary Financial Results





Revenue

1,250,387

1,118,104

132,283

11.8 %

Bad debts

424,568

338,786

85,782

25.3 %

Other operating expenses

291,901

271,618

20,283

7.5 %

EBITDA1

511,231

482,867

28,364

5.9 %

EBITDA margin1

40.9 %

43.2 %

(230 bps)

(5.3 %)

Depreciation and amortization

61,675

63,098

(1,423)

(2.3 %)

Operating income

472,243

444,602

27,641

6.2 %

Operating margin

37.8 %

39.8 %

(200 bps)

(5.0 %)

Other loss

(1,800)

(2,973)

1,173

39.5 %

Finance costs

251,451

153,847

97,604

63.4 %

Effective income tax rate

27.4 %

27.3 %

10 bps

0.4 %

Net income 

159,032

209,285

(50,253)

(24.0 %)

Diluted earnings per share

9.47

12.06

(2.59)

(21.5 %)

Return on receivables

4.2 %

6.9 %

(270 bps)

(39.1 %)

Return on assets

3.8 %

6.2 %

(240 bps)

(38.7 %)

Return on equity

17.7 %

24.8 %

(710 bps)

(28.6 %)

Return on tangible common equity1

23.1 %

33.0 %

(990 bps)

(30.0 %)






Adjusted Financial Results 1





Other operating expenses

312,339

288,132

24,207

8.4 %

Efficiency ratio

25.0 %

25.8 %

(80 bps)

(3.1 %)

Operating income

482,517

459,773

22,744

4.9 %

Operating margin

38.6 %

41.1 %

(250 bps)

(6.1 %)

Net income

197,422

212,743

(15,321)

(7.2 %)

Diluted earnings per share

11.76

12.26

(0.50)

(4.1 %)

Return on receivables

5.3 %

7.0 %

(170 bps)

(24.3 %)

Return on assets

4.7 %

6.3 %

(160 bps)

(25.4 %)

Return on equity

22.0 %

25.2 %

(320 bps)

(12.7 %)

Return on tangible common equity

27.4 %

32.4 %

(500 bps)

(15.4 %)






Key Performance Indicators










Segment Financials





easyfinancial revenue

1,138,341

1,003,070

135,271

13.5 %

easyfinancial operating margin

44.8 %

49.1 %

(430 bps)

(8.8 %)

easyhome revenue

112,046

115,034

(2,988)

(2.6 %)

easyhome operating margin

25.1 %

30.1 %

(500 bps)

(16.6 %)






Portfolio Indicators





Gross consumer loans receivable

5,435,477

4,393,353

1,042,124

23.7 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable

839,362

748,151

91,211

12.2 %

Gross loan originations

2,526,218

2,352,538

173,680

7.4 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

31.5 %

34.3 %

(280 bps)

(8.2 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

8.8 %

9.2 %

(40 bps)

(4.3 %)

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1

207,563

296,290

(88,727)

(29.9 %)

Potential monthly leasing revenue1

6,292

6,989

(697)

(10.0 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on receivables, adjusted return on equity,  adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024






Net income as stated

33,090

84,940

159,032

209,285






Impact of adjusting items





Other operating expenses





Integration costs1

265

91

449

405

Advisory costs3

-

11

-

4,941

Depreciation and amortization





Amortization of acquired intangible assets2

3,275

3,275

9,825

9,825

Other loss (income) 4

1,800

(4,165)

1,800

2,973

Finance costs





Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable5

43,092

(11,819)

39,832

(13,977)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

48,432

(12,607)

51,906

4,167

Income tax impact of above     adjusting items

(12,596)

2,790

(13,516)

(709)

After-tax impact of adjusting items

35,836

(9,817)

38,390

3,458






Adjusted net income

68,926

75,123

197,422

212,743






Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

16,739

17,401

16,788

17,351






Diluted earnings per share as stated

1.98

4.88

9.47

12.06

Per share impact of adjusting items

2.14

(0.56)

2.29

0.20

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

4.12

4.32

11.76

12.26

Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition

1 Integration costs related to representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare.

2 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare, with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs

3 Advisory costs for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting, and legal costs.

Adjusting item related to other income (loss)

4 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, net investment income (loss) was due to fair value changes in the Company's investments.

Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable

5 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure and efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024






Other operating expenses as stated

96,269

81,204

291,901

271,618






Impact of adjusting items1





Other operating expenses





Integration costs

(265)

(91)

(449)

(405)

Advisory costs

-

(11)

-

(4,941)

Depreciation and amortization





Depreciation of lease assets

6,957

7,538

20,887

21,860

Total impact of adjusting items

6,692

7,436

20,438

16,514






Adjusted other operating expenses

102,961

88,640

312,339

288,132






Total revenue

440,215

383,195

1,250,387

1,118,104






Efficiency ratio

23.4 %

23.1 %

25.0 %

25.8 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

 

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 (adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 (adjusted)






easyfinancial





Operating income

176,957

176,957

172,510

172,510

Divided by revenue

402,668

402,668

345,503

345,503






easyfinancial operating margin

43.9 %

43.9 %

49.9 %

49.9 %






easyhome





Operating income

8,661

8,661

11,377

11,377

Divided by revenue

37,547

37,547

37,692

37,692






easyhome operating margin

23.1 %

23.1 %

30.2 %

30.2 %






Total





Operating income

166,191

166,191

159,681

159,681

Other operating expenses 1 





Integration costs

-

265

-

91

Advisory costs

-

-

-

11

Depreciation and amortization 1





Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

3,275

-

3,275

Adjusted operating income

166,191

169,731

159,681

163,058






Divided by revenue

440,215

440,215

383,195

383,195






Total operating margin

37.8 %

38.6 %

41.7 %

42.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.


Nine Months Ended

 

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 (adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 (adjusted)






easyfinancial





Operating income

509,699

509,699

492,221

492,221

Divided by revenue

1,138,341

1,138,341

1,003,070

1,003,070






easyfinancial operating margin

44.8 %

44.8 %

49.1 %

49.1 %






easyhome





Operating income

28,084

28,084

34,585

34,585

Divided by revenue

112,046

112,046

115,034

115,034






easyhome operating margin

25.1 %

25.1 %

30.1 %

30.1 %






Total





Operating income

472,243

472,243

444,602

444,602

Other operating expenses 1 





Integration costs

-

449

-

405

Advisory costs

-

-

-

4,941

Depreciation and amortization 1





Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

9,825

-

9,825

Adjusted operating income

472,243

482,517

444,602

459,773






Divided by revenue

1,250,387

1,250,387

1,118,104

1,118,104






Total operating margin

37.8 %

38.6 %

39.8 %

41.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024






Net income as stated

33,090

84,940

159,032

209,285






Finance cost

118,767

47,850

251,451

153,847

Income tax expense

12,534

31,056

59,960

78,497

Depreciation and amortization

20,593

21,218

61,675

63,098

Depreciation of lease assets

(6,957)

(7,538)

(20,887)

(21,860)

EBITDA

178,027

177,526

511,231

482,867






Divided by revenue

440,215

383,195

1,250,387

1,118,104






EBITDA margin

40.4 %

46.3 %

40.9 %

43.2 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024






Cash used in operating activities

(194,176)

(129,134)

(631,799)

(451,861)






Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period

335,751

255,198

839,362

748,151






Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable

141,575

126,064

207,563

296,290

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)






Net income as stated

33,090

33,090

84,940

84,940

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

35,836

-

(9,817)

Adjusted net income

33,090

68,926

84,940

75,123






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4






Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

5,323,728

5,323,728

4,314,520

4,314,520






Return on receivables

2.5 %

5.2 %

7.9 %

7.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)






Net income as stated

159,032

159,032

209,285

209,285

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

38,390

-

3,458

Adjusted net income

159,032

197,422

209,285

212,743






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3






Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

5,003,743

5,003,743

4,044,904

4,044,904






Return on receivables

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.9 %

7.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.          

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and ninw-month period ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)






Net income as stated

33,090

33,090

84,940

84,940

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

35,836

-

(9,817)

Adjusted net income

33,090

68,926

84,940

75,123






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4






Divided by average total assets for the period

5,915,364

5,915,364

4,758,955

4,758,955






Return on assets

2.2 %

4.7 %

7.1 %

6.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.


Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)






Net income as stated

159,032

159,032

209,285

209,285

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

38,390

-

3,458

Adjusted net income

159,032

197,422

209,285

212,743






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3






Divided by average total assets for the period

5,588,698

5,588,698

4,524,526

4,524,526






Return on assets

3.8 %

4.7 %

6.2 %

6.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

(adjusted)






Net income as stated

33,090

33,090

84,940

84,940

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

35,836

-

(9,817)

Adjusted net income

33,090

68,926

84,940

75,123






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4






Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period

1,221,594

1,221,594

1,168,802

1,168,802






Return on equity

10.8 %

22.6 %

29.1 %

25.7 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.


Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

(adjusted)






Net income as stated

159,032

159,032

209,285

209,285

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

38,390

-

3,458

Adjusted net income

159,032

197,422

209,285

212,743






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3






Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period

1,199,167

1,199,167

1,123,732

1,123,732






Return on equity

17.7 %

22.0 %

24.8 %

25.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)






Net income as stated

33,090

33,090

84,940

84,940

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,275

3,275

3,275

3,275

Income tax impact of the above item

(868)

(868)

(868)

(868)

Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax

35,497

35,497

87,347

83,347






Impact of adjusting items1





Other operating expenses





Integration costs

-

265

-

91

Advisory costs

-

-

-

11

Other loss (income)

-

1,800

-

(4,165)

Finance costs





Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable

-

43,092

-

(11,819)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

-

45,157

-

(15,882)

Income tax impact of above adjusting items

-

(11,728)

-

3,658

After-tax impact of adjusting items

-

33,429

-

(12,224)






Adjusted net income

35,497

68,926

87,347

75,123






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4






Average shareholders' equity

1,221,594

1,221,594

1,168,802

1,168,802

Average goodwill

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

Average acquired intangible assets2

(74,779)

(74,779)

(87,879)

(87,879)

Average related deferred tax liabilities

19,816

19,816

23,288

23,288

Divided by average tangible common equity

985,708

985,708

923,288

923,288






Return on tangible common equity

14.4 %

28.0 %

37.8 %

32.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.


Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 

(adjusted)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024 

(adjusted)






Net income as stated

159,032

159,032

209,285

209,285

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,825

9,825

9,825

9,825

Income tax impact of the above item

(2,604)

(2,604)

(2,604)

(2,604)

Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax

166,253

166,253

216,506

216,506






Impact of adjusting items1





Other operating expenses





Integration costs

-

449

-

405

Advisory costs

-

-

-

4,941

Other loss

-

1,800

-

2,973

Finance costs





Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable

-

39,832

-

(13,977)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

-

42,081

-

(5,658)

Income tax impact of above adjusting items

-

(10,912)

-

1,895

After-tax impact of adjusting items

-

31,170

-

(3,763)






Adjusted net income

166,253

197,422

216,506

212,743






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3

X 4/3






Average shareholders' equity

1,199,167

1,199,167

1,123,732

1,123,732

Average goodwill

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

Average acquired intangible assets2

(78,054)

(78,054)

(91,154)

(91,154)

Average related deferred tax liabilities

20,684

20,684

24,156

24,156

Divided by average tangible common equity

960,874

960,874

875,811

875,811






Return on tangible common equity

23.1 %

27.4 %

33.0 %

32.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

($ in 000's)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Total company revenue

440,215

383,195

Less: easyfinancial revenue

(402,668)

(345,503)

Less: leasing revenue

(22,490)

(24,860)

easyhome financial revenue

15,057

12,832

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 20 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024






Total Company revenue

440,215

383,195

1,250,387

1,118,104

Less: Leasing revenue

(22,490)

(24,860)

(69,064)

(76,517)

Financial revenue

417,725

358,335

1,181,323

1,041,587






Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4/3

X 4/3






Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable

5,323,728

4,314,520

5,003,743

4,044,904






Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized)

31.4 %

33.2 %

31.5 %

34.3 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 20 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business.  Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in 000's)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024






Gross loan originations

945,730

839,446

2,526,218

2,352,538






Loan originations to new customers

578,810

457,617

1,568,653

1,272,418






Loan originations to existing customers

366,920

381,829

957,565

1,080,120

Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans

(149,277)

(203,608)

(375,432)

(559,348)

Net advance to existing customers

217,643

178,221

582,133

520,772






Net principal written

796,453

635,838

2,150,786

1,793,190






Percentage net advances to new customers

72.67 %

71.97 %

72.93 %

70.96 %






Debt to Adjusted Tangible Equity

Debt to adjusted tangible equity is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

