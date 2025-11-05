goeasy Ltd. Reports Results for the Third Quarter

Loan Originations of $946 million, up 13% from $839 million

Loan Growth of $336 million, up 32% from $255 million

Loan Portfolio of $5.44 billion, up 24% from $4.39 billion

Revenue of $440 million, up 15% from $383 million

Net Charge Off Rate of 8.9%, down 30 bps from 9.2%

Diluted EPS of $1.98; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $4.12, down 5% from $4.32

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit scores, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated $946 million in loan originations, up 13% compared to $839 million produced in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in lending was driven by a robust volume of applications for credit, which were up 22% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across all our product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity lending, automotive financing and point-of-sale financing.

The increase in loan originations during the quarter led to growth in the loan portfolio of $336 million, in line with the Company's outlook range of between $325 million and $350 million. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $5.44 billion, up 24% from $4.39 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Total annualized yield (including ancillary products) realized on average consumer loans receivable was 31.4% in the quarter, down 180 bps from the same period in 2024. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $440 million, up 15% from $383 million in the third quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the annualized net charge off rate was 8.9%, down 30 bps from 9.2% in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to an increase in secured loans in the product mix and ongoing optimization of credit, underwriting and collection practices. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased to 8.13%, compared to 7.92% in the second quarter of 2025 in response to elevated use of borrower assistance programs and higher early-stage delinquencies attributable to persistent weak macroeconomic conditions.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $166 million, up 4% from $160 million in the third quarter of 2024. Operating margin for the third quarter was 37.8%, down from 41.7% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported adjusted operating income2 of $170 million, an increase of 4% compared to $163 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating margin1 for the third quarter was 38.6%, down from 42.6% in the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio1 for the third quarter of 2025 was 23.4%, a slight increase from 23.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

The third quarter was impacted by a $43.1 million non-cash fair value change on prepayment options related to notes payable, resulting in net income of $33.1 million, down 61% from $84.9 million in the same period of 2024, and diluted earnings per share of $1.98, down 59% from the $4.88 reported in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income2 was $68.9 million, down 8% from $75.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $4.12, down 5% from $4.32 in the third quarter of 2024. Return on equity during the quarter was 10.8%, compared to 29.1% in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on equity1 was 22.6% in the quarter, compared to 25.7% in the same period of 2024.

"Carrying forward our momentum from the second quarter, strong consumer appetite for credit continued in Q3 with application volumes up 22% over last year. This translated into loan receivable growth of $336 million and quarter ending consumer loans receivable of $5.44 billion. However, as we had been anticipating, the economic climate continued to be challenging and this was reflected in our early-stage delinquencies." said Dan Rees, goeasy's Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers are resilient and have been managing through a protracted period of stress and ongoing uncertainty. We have supported them by optimizing our borrower assistance tools while remaining highly focused on cash collections. We have increased provisions for the quarter accordingly." Mr. Rees continued. "With the strong progress through the first nine months of the year, we remain confident in the long-term potential of the business."

Other Key Third Quarter Highlights

(Third quarter 2025 relative to third quarter 2024, where applicable)

easyfinancial

Record revenue of $403 million, up 17%

48% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 45%

Strong volume of applications for credit, up 22%

New customer volume at 54,600, up 13%

73% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 72%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 72% Strong volume of originations in automotive financing, up 19%

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to a record $8.0 million, an increase of 22%

improved to a record $8.0 million, an increase of 22% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 27.7%, down from 29.3%

on consumer loans of 27.7%, down from 29.3% Operating income of $177 million, up 2%

easyhome

Revenue of $37.5 million, down slightly from $37.7 million

Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $150.8 million, up 34%

Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $15.1 million, up 17%

from consumer lending increased to $15.1 million, up 17% Operating income of $8.7 million, down 24%

Overall

97 th consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2025 marks the 21 st consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11 th consecutive year with a dividend increase

consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11 consecutive year with a dividend increase 62 nd consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth Over 1.6 million total customers served since easyfinancial's inception

Acquired and organically originated approximately $18.5 billion in loans since easyfinancial's inception

Adjusted return on equity 1 of 22.6%, down from 25.7%

of 22.6%, down from 25.7% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.1%, down from 6.6%

Debt to adjusted tangible equity4 of 3.97x on September 30, 2025

Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of 2025, the Company funded $2.53 billion in loan originations, up 7% from $2.35 billion in the same period of 2024. The consumer loans receivable portfolio finished at $5.44 billion, up 24% from $4.39 billion as of September 30, 2024. The annualized net charge off rate for the first nine months of 2025 was 8.8%, down 40 bps from 9.2% in the same period of 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, the Company produced record revenues of $1.25 billion, up 12% compared to $1.12 billion in the same period of 2024. Operating income for the period was a record $472 million compared with $445 million in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of $28 million or 6%. Adjusted operating income2 for the first nine months of 2025 was a record $483 million, 5% higher compared to $460 million in the same period of 2024. Efficiency ratio1 for the first nine months of 2025 was 25.0%, an improvement of 80 bps from 25.8% in the same period of 2024.

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $159 million and diluted earnings per share was $9.47 compared with $209 million or $12.06 per share. Adjusted net income2 for the first nine months of 2025 was $197 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $11.76, compared with $213 million or $12.26 per share, decreases of 7% and 4%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 17.7%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 22.0%, down from 25.2% in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $6.20 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 27% from $4.89 billion as of September 30, 2024, primarily driven by growth in consumer loans receivable.

On August 20, 2025, the Company issued US$450 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due February 2031 (the "USD Notes"). Concurrent with the issuance, the Company entered into cross-currency swaps to hedge the USD Notes at a CAD interest rate of 6.106%. Additionally, the Company issued $175 million of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due May 2030 (the "CAD Notes"), increasing the Company's total outstanding May 2030 CAD Notes to $325 million. Total gross proceeds from the USD Notes and CAD Notes offerings was $796 million. The Company used the net proceeds to partially repay indebtedness under its secured facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company renewed its revolving securitization warehouse facility collateralized by consumer loans (the "Securitization Warehouse Facility"). Capacity under the Securitization Warehouse Facility was maintained at $1.4 billion on substantially similar terms. The new maturity date for the Securitization Warehouse Facility is October 30, 2026.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $142 million compared to $126 million in the third quarter of 2024. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, the Company has approximately $2.31 billion in total funding capacity as of November 1, 2025 and a debt to adjusted tangible equity ratio of 3.97x as of September 30, 2025. The debt to adjusted tangible equity ratio is elevated relative to the prior quarter primarily due to higher levels of cash and liquidity on the balance sheet following the August 2025 offerings of USD Notes and CAD Notes. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.6%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.1%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $350 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $500 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share payable on January 9, 2026 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 26, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,300 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.6 million Canadians and originated approximately $18.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including inclusion in TIME Magazine's inaugural list of Canada's Best Companies, 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.7 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

For further information contact:

James Obright

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

(905) 272-2788

Notes: 1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)























As At As At





September 30, December 31,





2025 2024









ASSETS







Cash



501,914 251,381 Accounts receivable



44,910 42,438 Prepaid expenses



10,646 9,488 Income taxes recoverable



3,116 - Consumer loans receivable, net



5,169,753 4,366,533 Investments



40,118 41,918 Lease assets



36,121 40,973 Derivative financial assets



20,656 60,675 Deferred income tax assets, net



10,474 - Property and equipment, net



31,271 35,004 Right-of-use assets, net



50,698 54,224 Intangible assets, net



103,740 110,979 Goodwill



180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS



6,204,340 5,194,536









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Revolving credit facility



(2,264) 21,797 Accounts payable and other liabilities



80,597 156,903 Income taxes payable



- 24,567 Dividends payable



23,478 19,519 Unearned revenue



29,715 25,864 Accrued interest payable



84,675 49,003 Deferred income tax liabilities, net



- 4,184 Lease liabilities



57,835 62,164 Secured borrowings



91,625 120,335 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities



857,239 1,073,876 Derivative financial liabilities



30,689 21,466 Notes payable



3,719,872 2,413,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES



4,973,461 3,993,473









Shareholders' equity







Share capital



427,498 438,302 Contributed surplus



37,464 26,942 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(32,133) (56,938) Retained earnings



798,050 792,757 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,230,879 1,201,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



6,204,340 5,194,536

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)





































Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024









REVENUE







Interest income 328,045 282,665 939,359 817,459 Lease revenue 21,250 23,439 65,314 72,194 Commissions earned 79,372 69,703 221,180 204,634 Charges and fees 11,548 7,388 24,534 23,817

440,215 383,195 1,250,387 1,118,104









OPERATING EXPENSES

















BAD DEBTS 157,162 121,092 424,568 338,786









OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES







Salaries and benefits 51,455 44,311 153,030 151,330 Share-based compensation 3,594 3,894 13,741 12,484 Technology costs 10,943 9,960 35,746 28,290 Underwriting and collections 9,891 4,944 25,724 14,835 Advertising and promotion 7,132 6,768 24,156 23,708 Occupancy 5,388 5,078 16,390 15,572 Other expenses 7,866 6,249 23,114 25,399

96,269 81,204 291,901 271,618









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION







Depreciation of lease assets 6,957 7,538 20,887 21,860 Amortization of intangible assets 5,638 5,693 16,939 17,420 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,332 5,342 15,921 16,096 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,666 2,645 7,928 7,722

20,593 21,218 61,675 63,098









TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 274,024 223,514 778,144 673,502









OPERATING INCOME 166,191 159,681 472,243 444,602









OTHER (LOSS) INCOME (1,800) 4,165 (1,800) (2,973)









FINANCE COSTS (118,767) (47,850) (251,451) (153,847)









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 45,624 115,996 218,992 287,782









INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)







Current 18,915 31,288 82,867 83,622 Deferred (6,381) (232) (22,907) (5,125)

12,534 31,056 59,960 78,497









NET INCOME 33,090 84,940 159,032 209,285









BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 2.01 4.95 9.59 12.25 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.98 4.88 9.47 12.06

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)



















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 316,463 11,582 - 328,045 Lease revenue - 21,250 - 21,250 Commissions earned 75,383 3,989 - 79,372 Charges and fees 10,822 726 - 11,548

402,668 37,547 - 440,215









Operating expenses







Bad debts 150,428 6,734 - 157,162 Other operating expenses 65,330 13,154 17,785 96,269 Depreciation and amortization 9,953 8,998 1,642 20,593

225,711 28,886 19,427 274,024









Operating income (loss) 176,957 8,661 (19,427) 166,191









Other loss





(1,800)









Finance costs





(118,767)









Income before income taxes





45,624









Income taxes





12,534









Net income





33,090









Diluted earnings per share





1.98











Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 272,755 9,910 - 282,665 Lease revenue - 23,439 - 23,439 Commissions earned 66,220 3,483 - 69,703 Charges and fees 6,528 860 - 7,388

345,503 37,692 - 383,195









Operating expenses







Bad debts 117,391 3,701 - 121,092 Other operating expenses 45,762 12,924 22,518 81,204 Depreciation and amortization 9,840 9,690 1,688 21,218

172,993 26,315 24,206 223,514









Operating income (loss) 172,510 11,377 (24,206) 159,681









Other income





4,165









Finance costs





(47,850)









Income before income taxes





115,996









Income taxes





31,056









Net income





84,940









Diluted earnings per share





4.88



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 906,167 33,192 - 939,359 Lease revenue - 65,314 - 65,314 Commissions earned 209,820 11,360 - 221,180 Charges and fees 22,354 2,180 - 24,534

1,138,341 112,046 - 1,250,387









Operating expenses







Bad debts 407,965 16,603 - 424,568 Other operating expenses 191,034 40,331 60,536 291,901 Depreciation and amortization 29,643 27,028 5,004 61,675

628,642 83,962 65,540 778,144









Operating income (loss) 509,699 28,084 (65,540) 472,243









Other loss





(1,800)









Finance costs





(251,451)









Income before income taxes





218,992









Income taxes





59,960









Net income





159,032









Diluted earnings per share





9.47











Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 787,693 29,766 - 817,459 Lease revenue - 72,194 - 72,194 Commissions earned 194,132 10,502 - 204,634 Charges and fees 21,245 2,572 - 23,817

1,003,070 115,034 - 1,118,104









Operating expenses







Bad debts 328,224 10,562 - 338,786 Other operating expenses 153,038 41,488 77,092 271,618 Depreciation and amortization 29,587 28,399 5,112 63,098

510,849 80,449 82,204 673,502









Operating income (loss) 492,221 34,585 (82,204) 444,602









Other loss





(2,973)

















(153,847)









Income before income taxes





287,782

















78,497









Net income





209,285









Diluted earnings per share





12.06

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)















Three Months Ended





September 30, September 30, Variance Variance 2025 2024 $ / bps % change









Summary Financial Results







Revenue 440,215 383,195 57,020 14.9 % Bad debts 157,162 121,092 36,070 29.8 % Other operating expenses 96,269 81,204 15,065 18.6 % EBITDA1 178,027 177,526 501 0.3 % EBITDA margin1 40.4 % 46.3 % (590 bps) (12.7 %) Depreciation and amortization 20,593 21,218 (625) (2.9 %) Operating income 166,191 159,681 6,510 4.1 % Operating margin 37.8 % 41.7 % (390 bps) (9.4 %) Other (loss) income (1,800) 4,165 (5,965) (143.2 %) Finance costs 118,767 47,850 70,917 148.2 % Effective income tax rate 27.5 % 26.8 % 70 bps 2.6 % Net income 33,090 84,940 (51,850) (61.0 %) Diluted earnings per share 1.98 4.88 (2.90) (59.4 %) Return on receivables 2.5 % 7.9 % (540 bps) (68.4 %) Return on assets 2.2 % 7.1 % (490 bps) (69.0 %) Return on equity 10.8 % 29.1 % (1,830 bps) (62.9 %) Return on tangible common equity1 14.4 % 37.8 % (2,340 bps) (61.9 %)









Adjusted Financial Results 1







Other operating expenses 102,961 88,640 14,321 16.2 % Efficiency ratio 23.4 % 23.1 % 30 bps 1.3 % Operating income 169,731 163,058 6,673 4.1 % Operating margin 38.6 % 42.6 % (400 bps) (9.3 %) Net income 68,926 75,123 (6,197) (8.2 %) Diluted earnings per share 4.12 4.32 (0.20) (4.6 %) Return on receivables 5.2 % 7.0 % (180 bps) (25.7 %) Return on assets 4.7 % 6.3 % (160 bps) (25.4 %) Return on equity 22.6 % 25.7 % (310 bps) (12.1 %) Return on tangible common equity 28.0 % 32.5 % (450 bps) (13.8 %)









Key Performance Indicators

















Segment Financials







easyfinancial revenue 402,668 345,503 57,165 16.5 % easyfinancial operating margin 43.9 % 49.9 % (600 bps) (12.0 %) easyhome revenue 37,547 37,692 (145) (0.4 %) easyhome operating margin 23.1 % 30.2 % (710 bps) (23.5 %)









Portfolio Indicators







Gross consumer loans receivable 5,435,477 4,393,353 1,042,124 23.7 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 335,751 255,198 80,553 31.6 % Gross loan originations 945,730 839,446 106,284 12.7 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 31.4 % 33.2 % (180 bps) (5.4 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.9 % 9.2 % (30 bps) (3.3 %) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 141,575 126,064 15,511 12.3 % Potential monthly leasing revenue1 6,292 6,989 (697) (10.0 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on receivables, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.





Nine Months Ended





September 30, September 30, Variance Variance 2025 2024 $ / bps % change









Summary Financial Results







Revenue 1,250,387 1,118,104 132,283 11.8 % Bad debts 424,568 338,786 85,782 25.3 % Other operating expenses 291,901 271,618 20,283 7.5 % EBITDA1 511,231 482,867 28,364 5.9 % EBITDA margin1 40.9 % 43.2 % (230 bps) (5.3 %) Depreciation and amortization 61,675 63,098 (1,423) (2.3 %) Operating income 472,243 444,602 27,641 6.2 % Operating margin 37.8 % 39.8 % (200 bps) (5.0 %) Other loss (1,800) (2,973) 1,173 39.5 % Finance costs 251,451 153,847 97,604 63.4 % Effective income tax rate 27.4 % 27.3 % 10 bps 0.4 % Net income 159,032 209,285 (50,253) (24.0 %) Diluted earnings per share 9.47 12.06 (2.59) (21.5 %) Return on receivables 4.2 % 6.9 % (270 bps) (39.1 %) Return on assets 3.8 % 6.2 % (240 bps) (38.7 %) Return on equity 17.7 % 24.8 % (710 bps) (28.6 %) Return on tangible common equity1 23.1 % 33.0 % (990 bps) (30.0 %)









Adjusted Financial Results 1







Other operating expenses 312,339 288,132 24,207 8.4 % Efficiency ratio 25.0 % 25.8 % (80 bps) (3.1 %) Operating income 482,517 459,773 22,744 4.9 % Operating margin 38.6 % 41.1 % (250 bps) (6.1 %) Net income 197,422 212,743 (15,321) (7.2 %) Diluted earnings per share 11.76 12.26 (0.50) (4.1 %) Return on receivables 5.3 % 7.0 % (170 bps) (24.3 %) Return on assets 4.7 % 6.3 % (160 bps) (25.4 %) Return on equity 22.0 % 25.2 % (320 bps) (12.7 %) Return on tangible common equity 27.4 % 32.4 % (500 bps) (15.4 %)









Key Performance Indicators

















Segment Financials







easyfinancial revenue 1,138,341 1,003,070 135,271 13.5 % easyfinancial operating margin 44.8 % 49.1 % (430 bps) (8.8 %) easyhome revenue 112,046 115,034 (2,988) (2.6 %) easyhome operating margin 25.1 % 30.1 % (500 bps) (16.6 %)









Portfolio Indicators







Gross consumer loans receivable 5,435,477 4,393,353 1,042,124 23.7 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 839,362 748,151 91,211 12.2 % Gross loan originations 2,526,218 2,352,538 173,680 7.4 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 31.5 % 34.3 % (280 bps) (8.2 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.8 % 9.2 % (40 bps) (4.3 %) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 207,563 296,290 (88,727) (29.9 %) Potential monthly leasing revenue1 6,292 6,989 (697) (10.0 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on receivables, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.



Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024









Net income as stated 33,090 84,940 159,032 209,285









Impact of adjusting items







Other operating expenses







Integration costs1 265 91 449 405 Advisory costs3 - 11 - 4,941 Depreciation and amortization







Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 3,275 3,275 9,825 9,825 Other loss (income) 4 1,800 (4,165) 1,800 2,973 Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable5 43,092 (11,819) 39,832 (13,977) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 48,432 (12,607) 51,906 4,167 Income tax impact of above adjusting items (12,596) 2,790 (13,516) (709) After-tax impact of adjusting items 35,836 (9,817) 38,390 3,458









Adjusted net income 68,926 75,123 197,422 212,743









Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 16,739 17,401 16,788 17,351









Diluted earnings per share as stated 1.98 4.88 9.47 12.06 Per share impact of adjusting items 2.14 (0.56) 2.29 0.20 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 4.12 4.32 11.76 12.26

Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition 1 Integration costs related to representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. 2 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare, with an estimated useful life of ten years. Adjusting items related to the advisory costs 3 Advisory costs for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting, and legal costs. Adjusting item related to other income (loss) 4 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, net investment income (loss) was due to fair value changes in the Company's investments. Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable 5 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure and efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024









Other operating expenses as stated 96,269 81,204 291,901 271,618









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Integration costs (265) (91) (449) (405) Advisory costs - (11) - (4,941) Depreciation and amortization







Depreciation of lease assets 6,957 7,538 20,887 21,860 Total impact of adjusting items 6,692 7,436 20,438 16,514









Adjusted other operating expenses 102,961 88,640 312,339 288,132









Total revenue 440,215 383,195 1,250,387 1,118,104









Efficiency ratio 23.4 % 23.1 % 25.0 % 25.8 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure and adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 176,957 176,957 172,510 172,510 Divided by revenue 402,668 402,668 345,503 345,503









easyfinancial operating margin 43.9 % 43.9 % 49.9 % 49.9 %









easyhome







Operating income 8,661 8,661 11,377 11,377 Divided by revenue 37,547 37,547 37,692 37,692









easyhome operating margin 23.1 % 23.1 % 30.2 % 30.2 %









Total







Operating income 166,191 166,191 159,681 159,681 Other operating expenses 1







Integration costs - 265 - 91 Advisory costs - - - 11 Depreciation and amortization 1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,275 Adjusted operating income 166,191 169,731 159,681 163,058









Divided by revenue 440,215 440,215 383,195 383,195









Total operating margin 37.8 % 38.6 % 41.7 % 42.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 509,699 509,699 492,221 492,221 Divided by revenue 1,138,341 1,138,341 1,003,070 1,003,070









easyfinancial operating margin 44.8 % 44.8 % 49.1 % 49.1 %









easyhome







Operating income 28,084 28,084 34,585 34,585 Divided by revenue 112,046 112,046 115,034 115,034









easyhome operating margin 25.1 % 25.1 % 30.1 % 30.1 %









Total







Operating income 472,243 472,243 444,602 444,602 Other operating expenses 1







Integration costs - 449 - 405 Advisory costs - - - 4,941 Depreciation and amortization 1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 9,825 - 9,825 Adjusted operating income 472,243 482,517 444,602 459,773









Divided by revenue 1,250,387 1,250,387 1,118,104 1,118,104









Total operating margin 37.8 % 38.6 % 39.8 % 41.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024









Net income as stated 33,090 84,940 159,032 209,285









Finance cost 118,767 47,850 251,451 153,847 Income tax expense 12,534 31,056 59,960 78,497 Depreciation and amortization 20,593 21,218 61,675 63,098 Depreciation of lease assets (6,957) (7,538) (20,887) (21,860) EBITDA 178,027 177,526 511,231 482,867









Divided by revenue 440,215 383,195 1,250,387 1,118,104









EBITDA margin 40.4 % 46.3 % 40.9 % 43.2 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024









Cash used in operating activities (194,176) (129,134) (631,799) (451,861)









Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 335,751 255,198 839,362 748,151









Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 141,575 126,064 207,563 296,290

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 33,090 33,090 84,940 84,940 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 35,836 - (9,817) Adjusted net income 33,090 68,926 84,940 75,123









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 5,323,728 5,323,728 4,314,520 4,314,520









Return on receivables 2.5 % 5.2 % 7.9 % 7.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 159,032 159,032 209,285 209,285 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 38,390 - 3,458 Adjusted net income 159,032 197,422 209,285 212,743









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 5,003,743 5,003,743 4,044,904 4,044,904









Return on receivables 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.9 % 7.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and ninw-month period ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 33,090 33,090 84,940 84,940 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 35,836 - (9,817) Adjusted net income 33,090 68,926 84,940 75,123









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average total assets for the period 5,915,364 5,915,364 4,758,955 4,758,955









Return on assets 2.2 % 4.7 % 7.1 % 6.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 159,032 159,032 209,285 209,285 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 38,390 - 3,458 Adjusted net income 159,032 197,422 209,285 212,743









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3









Divided by average total assets for the period 5,588,698 5,588,698 4,524,526 4,524,526









Return on assets 3.8 % 4.7 % 6.2 % 6.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 33,090 33,090 84,940 84,940 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 35,836 - (9,817) Adjusted net income 33,090 68,926 84,940 75,123









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,221,594 1,221,594 1,168,802 1,168,802









Return on equity 10.8 % 22.6 % 29.1 % 25.7 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 159,032 159,032 209,285 209,285 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 38,390 - 3,458 Adjusted net income 159,032 197,422 209,285 212,743









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3









Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,199,167 1,199,167 1,123,732 1,123,732









Return on equity 17.7 % 22.0 % 24.8 % 25.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 33,090 33,090 84,940 84,940 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 Income tax impact of the above item (868) (868) (868) (868) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 35,497 35,497 87,347 83,347









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Integration costs - 265 - 91 Advisory costs - - - 11 Other loss (income) - 1,800 - (4,165) Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable - 43,092 - (11,819) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 45,157 - (15,882) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (11,728) - 3,658 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 33,429 - (12,224)









Adjusted net income 35,497 68,926 87,347 75,123









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Average shareholders' equity 1,221,594 1,221,594 1,168,802 1,168,802 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (74,779) (74,779) (87,879) (87,879) Average related deferred tax liabilities 19,816 19,816 23,288 23,288 Divided by average tangible common equity 985,708 985,708 923,288 923,288









Return on tangible common equity 14.4 % 28.0 % 37.8 % 32.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.



Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 (adjusted) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 159,032 159,032 209,285 209,285 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,825 9,825 9,825 9,825 Income tax impact of the above item (2,604) (2,604) (2,604) (2,604) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 166,253 166,253 216,506 216,506









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Integration costs - 449 - 405 Advisory costs - - - 4,941 Other loss - 1,800 - 2,973 Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable - 39,832 - (13,977) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 42,081 - (5,658) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (10,912) - 1,895 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 31,170 - (3,763)









Adjusted net income 166,253 197,422 216,506 212,743









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3









Average shareholders' equity 1,199,167 1,199,167 1,123,732 1,123,732 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (78,054) (78,054) (91,154) (91,154) Average related deferred tax liabilities 20,684 20,684 24,156 24,156 Divided by average tangible common equity 960,874 960,874 875,811 875,811









Return on tangible common equity 23.1 % 27.4 % 33.0 % 32.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:

($ in 000's) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Total company revenue 440,215 383,195 Less: easyfinancial revenue (402,668) (345,503) Less: leasing revenue (22,490) (24,860) easyhome financial revenue 15,057 12,832

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 20 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024









Total Company revenue 440,215 383,195 1,250,387 1,118,104 Less: Leasing revenue (22,490) (24,860) (69,064) (76,517) Financial revenue 417,725 358,335 1,181,323 1,041,587









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4/3 X 4/3









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 5,323,728 4,314,520 5,003,743 4,044,904









Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 31.4 % 33.2 % 31.5 % 34.3 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 20 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in 000's) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024









Gross loan originations 945,730 839,446 2,526,218 2,352,538









Loan originations to new customers 578,810 457,617 1,568,653 1,272,418









Loan originations to existing customers 366,920 381,829 957,565 1,080,120 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (149,277) (203,608) (375,432) (559,348) Net advance to existing customers 217,643 178,221 582,133 520,772









Net principal written 796,453 635,838 2,150,786 1,793,190









Percentage net advances to new customers 72.67 % 71.97 % 72.93 % 70.96 %











Debt to Adjusted Tangible Equity

Debt to adjusted tangible equity is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

SOURCE goeasy Ltd